Walmart · 45 mins ago
Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Smartphone for AT&T
$17/mo. ($499 total) w/ upgrade
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen for this phone in any condition. You'd pay at least $20/month ($600 total) elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Available in Silver.
  • To get this deal, you have to be an existing AT&T customer and be eligible to upgrade your phone.
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Expired Offers

expired
Daily Steals · 9 mos ago
Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Smartphone for AT&T
$700, 256GB for $757 $1,100
free shipping

Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Smartphone for AT&T in Gold or Space Gray for $729.99. Coupon code "APLXS64" drops it to $699.99. (You'll have to remove the $7.35 shipping insurance in-cart to see this price.) That's $399 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • It's also available in a 256GB model for $756.99 via coupon code "APLXS256". With free shipping, that's $492 under the best price we could find for a new unit.
  • A 30-day warranty is provided, although it is unclear who backs it.
↑ less
