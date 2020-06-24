That's the lowest price we've seen for this phone in any condition. You'd pay at least $20/month ($600 total) elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Silver.
- To get this deal, you have to be an existing AT&T customer and be eligible to upgrade your phone.
Developed in partnership with the CDC, Apple offers this app which provides a screening tool, information regarding the disease and actions you can take to protect yourself. Shop Now at Apple Services
- The screening tool is also available via webpage for those without iOS devices.
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
For major carriers, this is the best current deal for iPhone 11 if you need two and don't want to trade in. (AT&T has a slightly better monthly payment price for one phone.) Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Choose "Buy one, get another" under "Promotion" to get this deal.
- Device payment plan, new line, and qualifying Unlimited plan required for both phones.
- The activation normally costs $40, but is currently discounted to $20.
- The BOGO offer can also take up to $700 off other iPhone 11 models, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Xs, or Xs Max instead.
That's $17 to $20 off its normal monthly payment plan for these phones. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- A new Unlimited line (which start at $70/month) is required.
- Promotional credit is applied over a 24 month period.
Test out your skills in this 3D flight simulation game. Shop Now at Apple
- advanced 3d flight simulation game
At time of publishing this sale has no fewer than three Google phones in its first two rows, but the fact remains: it also contains great savings on new, refurb, and open-box MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. Shop Now at eBay
- Warranties for the refurbished and open-box items will vary by seller.
Plans that normally range from $4/month to $15/month have been reduced to nothing. Just pay a one-off activation fee of $20 (which is usually double this price.) Save on five phones, including the iPhone 7. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Scroll down to see these phones in the carousel.
- One new line is required to qualify for the price.
The price drops in cart to the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in at this price in Black.
- integrated PopGrip
Save on a range of 2019 road and mountain bike models, designed in partnership with Kevin Quan. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on furniture, electronics, apparel, toys, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 bag free shipping.
Save on chairs, bookcases, tables, ottomans, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on a variety of patio furniture and make your backyard beautiful for the summer. Shop Now at Walmart
It's $620 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Groupon
- This item is in Scratch and Dent condition.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB flash storage
- OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
- Model: MJVM2LL/A
Save on brand favourite Apple, with smartwatches, iPhones, Macbooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
It's $320 below our mention last December and the best price we could find today by $371. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available at this price in Space Gray.
- 8th gen Intel Core i5-8279U 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 IPS Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- touchbar
- macOS 10.14 (Mojave)
- Model: Z0WQ-MV96-03-BH
It's $36 below our mention four days ago and the best price we could find today by $70. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Gold/Pink Sand or Silver/White (pictured).
- retina display
- electrical and optical heart sensors
- 30% larger screen
- swimproof
- ECG app
- SOS function
- fall detector
