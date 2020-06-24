New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone XR 64GB Smartphone
$430 $750
free shipping

It's $320 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by cellfeee via eBay.
  • It's available in several colors (White pictured).
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who supports it.
↑ less
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked GSM Smartphone iOS Popularity: 3/5
Expired Offers

expired
eBay · 3 mos ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone XR 64GB GSM Smartphone
$390 $750
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $30 and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who supports it.
Features
  • available in several colors
  • Model: MRYR2LL/A
↑ less
