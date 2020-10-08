That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Shop over 500 items including iPhone SE from $75, Apple Watches from $120, iPods from $162, and more. Shop Now at eBay
It's $350 under list and the best price we could find by $101. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 12.9" 2732x2048 multi-touch liquid Retina display
- Apple A12X 64-Bit SoC + M12 coprocessor
- supports Apple Pencil (2nd-Gen.)
- Model: MTHL2LL/A
It's $34 under list, and although it's price matched elsewhere, that's a nice discount on a newly released iPad. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A12 Bionic chip
- 10.2" Retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- 8MP back camera
- 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera
- Touch ID
- iPadOS
- Model: MYLD2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Phone Cellar via eBay
- No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- It no longer receives the latest iOS updates.
- 1.00GHz dual core Apple A5 processor
- 9.7" LED-backlit multi-touch screen
- 4GB RAM
- 0.7 MP back camera and 0.3 MP front camera
- up to 10 hours of runtime on a single charge
- Model: MC954LL/A
It's $459 less than buying it new directly from Apple. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Gold or Space Gray.
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-dsy return policy.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- 12.9" IPS LCD touchscreen Retina display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4K video recording
Current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can take advantage of the savings listed below. Shop Now at Apple
- up to $200 off MacBooks and iMac w/ Apple Education Pricing
- up to $100 off iPads w/ Apple Education Pricing
- AirPods credit w/ Mac or iPad purchase
- 20% off AppleCare+ w/ Mac or iPad purchase
That's $150 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Space Gray.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- The packaging may be slightly distressed.
- A12Z Bionic chip
- 12.9" 2732x2048 Retina display
- Apple Pencil (2nd gen) support
- Model: MXAT2LL/A
Save on over 200 items including wheelbarrows, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf mulchers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to save on almost 5,000 items, including electronics, computers, tools, TVs, toys, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $130 less than buying a new one.
Update: The price increased to $273.98. Buy Now at eBay
- a 90-day warranty applies
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Most sellers charge $820 or more. Shop Now at eBay
- In several colors (Space Grey pictured).
- Sold by decluttr_store via eBay.
- A 1-year decluttr warranty applies.
- USB charging cable
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging/ original packaging may have been opened.
Amazon is already taking $15 off several recently released Apple Watch Series 6 models. Grab the 40mm model for $384.99 or the 44mm model for $414.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Select color/size variations are currently out of stock, but you can order now at this discount and it will ship when it returns to stock.
- measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- up to 20% faster than Series 5
- 5GHz WiFi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
