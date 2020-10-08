New
eBay · 32 mins ago
Refurb Apple iPad Pro 64GB 10.5" 4G LTE Tablet for Verizon (2017)
$425 $779
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals iPads eBay Apple
64GB Pro Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 45% -- $425 Buy Now