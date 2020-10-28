That's $19 less than another refurb, and $129 less than a new one direct from Apple. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's not clear who backs it.
Open a new line and trade in your old device for up to $550 off. Plus, you'll save up to $250 when you switch and activate on a new smartphone line of service with Above, Beyond, Do, Play or Get Unlimited plans. Also, online orders get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- The trade-in credit will apply over 24 months.
- You'll also get Verizon Stream TV and the Marvel Avengers Game when you activate a new line.
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- This item is expected to ship by October 30, 2020.
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Using the steps detailed below, you can save over $1,000 on a new iPhone 11 Pro Max, whether paying monthly or upfront. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Save $350 with Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plans.
- Get up to $850 off with eligible trade in.
- After checkout, apply code "FALLSWITCH250" to get a free $250 Verizon e-Gift Card.
- You'll receive a text message within two weeks of ordering with a unique barcode to get Verizon Stream TV for free.
- You'll also receive an email within two weeks of ordering with a unique link to get Marvel’s Avengers Game for free.
- The $20 online activation fee is half what you'd normally pay.
Start a new line, or upgrade an existing line to a qualifying plan and get up to $800 off when you trade in your old device for the purchase of the iPhone 12 on a monthly installment plan, making the 64GB version essentially free. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- The trade-in credit will be applied over 30 months.
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- Delivers between Oct 28, 2020 and Nov 4, 2020.
Save on everything Apple, from MacBooks to AirPods Pro. Shop Now at Adorama
Save on a variety of iPhones in most models with internal storage memory ranging from 8 to 256GB. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones, watches, keyboards, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Access to Premium normally starts at $14.99 per month or $119.99 for the year, so that's a strong savings and a great way to stay fit at your own pace. Shop Now at Nike
- class-style workouts
- tips on nutrition, sleep, and more
- bodyweight-only sessions
- yoga classes
- targeted training programs
- full-equipment home workouts
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's a $33 savings. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black
- Sold by Joe's New Balance Outlet via eBay.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Save on the Apple iPad Pro. Trade in your eligible phone or tablet to save up to $150. Plus, save $100 more when you purchase an iPad and iPhone with a 24-month plan. Even better, you'll also enjoy 6-months free Apple News+ on your iPad. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Apple News+ will be billed at $9.99 each month after free trial. Be sure to cancel before your 6-month trial is up if you don't want to continue the service.
- Credits up to $250 will be spread out over 24-months.
- Available in Silver or Space Gray with 128GB to 1TB storage capacity.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
