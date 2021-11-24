That's the same price plan as AT&T offer direct, but with a $300 Walmart gift card thrown in. (Too late for the gift card to be good for Black Friday, but it should arrive in time for Christmas or New Years sales.) Buy Now at Walmart
- The gift card will be sent via email within 20 days of the phone shipping.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
That's $200 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- 5.4" Super Retina XDR OLED display
- A14 Bionic chip
- IP68 splash, water, and dust resistant
Save on 12 models, with prices starting from $160. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch for $159.99 ($9 less than new model).
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies to all.
That's a savings of 50% off, and the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Verizon
- built-in magnets
That is a $470 drop from the list price, and the lowest price we've seen by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in 3 colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
- A12 Bionic chip
- 6.1" Liquid Retina display
- 12MP camera system
- iOS 12
- Model: MRYR2LL/A
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Shop discounts on AirPods, HomePods, Apple Watches, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Apple HomePod mini Bluetooth Speaker for $89 (low by $6).
- Shipping is free over $30 (you usually need membership so this is an unusual offer).
- Some items may only be available for in-store pickup only.
You'd pay $17 more elsewhere for one of these. Buy Now at Target
- Pictured is the OtterBox Apple iPhone 13 Defender Pro Case.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Gain access to 4 Apple services without paying a cent. Shop Now at Target
- You have to activate each one.
- While free, these require a payment method in your account.
- Previous subscribers may not get the full length advertised, or may be excluded.
- Apple Arcade for 6 months
- Apple music for 4 months
- Apple TV+ for 4 months
- iCloud storage for 4 months
Shop discounts on TVs in a range of sizes, laptops with a variety of features, earbuds, various home security systems, TV mounts, streaming media players, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Sceptre U515CV-U 50" 4K LED UHD TV for $199 ($129 off list).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
That's $11 under Amazon's Black Friday price and the best deal we've ever seen for these. Buy Now at Walmart
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- spatial audio
- adaptive EQ
- 3 tip sizes
- force sensor
- sweat & water resistant
- Model: MLWK3AM/A
It's $7 under what you would pay at a local office supply store. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- refillable
- comfort grip
- fine point 0.7mm
- retractable closure
- Model: 31057
The price drops at checkout to the best we could find by $20. (It ties the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at Amazon
- adaptive EQ
- contoured design
- up to 6-hours listening time per full charge (up to 30-hours w/ charging case)
- quick access to "Hey Siri"
- Model: MME73AM/A
That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- This item is in grade "B" cosmetic condition. It may show signs of external wear which do not affect performance.
- A 30-day Daily Steals warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1280x800 LCD display
- 4GB RAM & 320GB 5,400rpm SATA HDD
- macOS 10.13 (High Sierra)
- Model: MC700LL/A
The price drops in cart to the best we've seen and a low now by $99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYDA2LL/A
That's $19 under our April mention and the best price we could find by $156. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
