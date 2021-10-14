It's $110 under the best price we could find and $430 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's a savings of 50% off, and the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Verizon
- built-in magnets
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get it for $88 under our mention from a year ago and $216 less than you'd pay for a new one at Apple direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- A13 Bionic chip
- 4.7" Retina display
- 12MP rear camera and 7MP front camera
- Model: MX9D2LL/A
That's the best price we've seen for the fully unlocked model (GSM + CDMA), and a current low for a refurb by at least $3. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- compatible with CDMA and GSM carrier networks
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "65XVXQ6V" for 80% off. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Midnight Green. Other colors drop to $3.39 after coupons.
- Sold by Otofly via Amazon.
- supports wireless charging
- microfiber lining
- liquid silicone
- shockproof
Clip the 30% off coupon and apply code "LDGFAQ3W" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RikiPhone via Amazon.
- 2 screen protectors
- 2 camera protectors
- installation frame
Apply coupon code "RPWC" for a savings of $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at RAVPower
- magnetic alignment
- overcharge and short circut protection
- Model: RP-WC012
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, smartwatches, iPads, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
A refurb model costs $250 more in our January mention, plus it's $1,100 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3rd-gen. Intel Core i7 2GHz processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD846LL/A
It's $550 under list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- No OS is provided.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
That's $5 under our August mention, and $5 less than a refurb model costs at other major stores. Alternatively, the refurb 32GB model costs $99.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
- A 60-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- In Black or White.
It's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Verizon
- Provides wireless charging for iPhones capable of it
- Up to 15W of wireless charging with Lightning cable
- Faster charging with an adapter higher than 27W
- Aligns and attaches to iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini
- Model: MJWY3AM/A
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|43%
|$600 (exp 4 mos ago)
|$570
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register