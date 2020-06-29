That's the lowest we could find by $100, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 12.9" multi-touch Liquid Retina display
- 64GB storage
- face ID
- front and rear cameras
- supports Apple Pencil (2nd-Gen.)
- Model: MTEL2LL/A
-
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the lowest price we could find by $55. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in a few colors (Space Grey pictured).
- A10 Fusion CPU
- 10.2" Retina display
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
- Touch ID
- Fingerprint sensor
- Model: MW742LL/A
Most stores charge at least $30 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- The Space Gray will be back in stock on July 8, but can be ordered now at this price.
- It's also available in Gold for $469.99, available July 18.
At time of publishing this sale has no fewer than three Google phones in its first two rows, but the fact remains: it also contains great savings on new, refurb, and open-box MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. Shop Now at eBay
- Proof!
- Warranties for the refurbished and open-box items will vary by seller.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's $111 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- IR LEDs for low light recording
- two-way audio
- 115° horizontal field of view
- motion detection
- rechargeable battery pack included
- Model: 8SS1S8-WEN0
It's $150 under list price and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- A phone case and Ting LTE 3-in-1 SIM Card Kit (includes 3 months of 2GB data) are automatically added to cart.
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- 6.47" 2340x1080 AMOLED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
That's $50 under last month's mention, the best outright price we've ever seen, and a low by $56 today.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,099. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i5 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- macOS Mojave
- Model: MUHP2LL/A
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
Coupon code "DNAPLES" cuts it to $660 off list. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5 2.4GHz quad-core processor
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution TFT Display
- 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- AMD Radeon HD 6750M GPU
- Mac OS X or above
- Model: MC309LL/A
Save on brand favourite Apple, with smartwatches, iPhones, Macbooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's $17 to $20 off its normal monthly payment plan for these phones. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- A new Unlimited line (which start at $70/month) is required.
- Promotional credit is applied over a 24 month period.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Expired Offers
That ties our November mention as best we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 12.9" multi-touch Liquid Retina display
- 64GB storage
- face ID
- front and rear cameras
- supports Apple Pencil (2nd-Gen.)
- Model: MTEL2LL/A
Sign In or Register