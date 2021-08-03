Apple iMac Coffee Lake i5 21.5" Retina 4K Desktop (Early 2019) for $749
Open-Box Apple iMac Coffee Lake i5 21.5" Retina 4K Desktop (Early 2019)
$749 $1,499
free shipping

That's $251 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by QuickShip Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year QuickShip Electronics warranty is provided.
  • The packaging may be slightly distressed.
  • Intel Core i5-8500B Coffee Lake 3GHz 6-core processor
  • 21.5" 4096x2304 IPS Retina 4K display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Pro 560X 4GB GPU
  • Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2
  • MacOS 10.15 (Catalina)
  • Model: MHK33LL/A
Apple iMac Coffee Lake i5 21.5" Retina 4K Desktop (Early 2019) for $1,000
Apple iMac Coffee Lake i5 21.5" Retina 4K Desktop (Early 2019)
$1,000 $1,499
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $300. Buy Now at Best Buy

eBay 50% $749 (exp 3 wks ago) $749 Buy Now
Best Buy 33% -- $1000 Check Price
B&H Photo Video   $1379 (exp 5 mos ago) -- Check Price