Apple iMac Coffee Lake i5 21.5" Retina 4K Desktop (Early 2019) for $749

That's $251 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by QuickShip Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year QuickShip Electronics warranty is provided.
- The packaging may be slightly distressed.
- Intel Core i5-8500B Coffee Lake 3GHz 6-core processor
- 21.5" 4096x2304 IPS Retina 4K display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 560X 4GB GPU
- Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2
- MacOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MHK33LL/A
Published 33 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and the biggest discount we've seen since this model was released. Buy Now at Amazon
- 23.5" 4480x2520 4.5K LCD display
- Apple M1 3.2GHz octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.3 (Big Sur)
- Model: MJV93LL/A
Coupon code "DNEWS8989721" drops it to $349 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 7th generation 2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor
- 21.5 " 1920x1080 IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Mac OS
- new wired keyboard & mouse
- Model: MMQA2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $300. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Core i5-8500B Coffee Lake 3GHz 6-core processor
- 21.5" 4096x2304 IPS Retina 4K display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 560X 4GB GPU
- Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2
- MacOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MHK33LL/A
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the lowest price we've seen in and any condition (even better than refurbished units we've listed) and about $40 less than most major retailers are charging today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by eBay via thegreatdealz16
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00516-US
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
That's a buck under our mention from last month, and a new all-time low we've seen for this device in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- Available in Black or White.
- A 60-day Tek Replay warranty applies.
- Apple A5 1GHz dual-core processor
- 9.7" 1024x768 LCD touch display
- Bluetooth 2.1
- 802.11n wireless
- Model: MC916LL/A
Clip the on-page coupon to drop this to the best price we could find by $150. (It's a $200 drop since December.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Core i5 1.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS retina display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MXK72LL/A
That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Available in Space Gray pictured.
- Phones are tested for functionality and cleaned. Device may have visible usage wear and tear.
- It comes with a 90-day Boost Mobile warranty.
That's a savings of $30 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A12 Bionic chip with Neural engine
- 10.2" retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
- Model: MYL92LL/A
