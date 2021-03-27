New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i7 13" Retina Laptop (2015)
$879 $1,145
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • Intel Core i7 3.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 LED-backlit Retina display
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • two Thunderbolt 2 ports
  • Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
  • Model: MF843LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals MacBook Pro eBay Apple
Refurbished Core i7 13 inch 13.3 inch Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 23% -- $879 Buy Now