It's $300 below what you'll pay for a new model elsewhere and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory & 256GB SSD
- macOS Big Sur
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD92LL/A
It's the best price we could find by $350. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- Apple M1 Pro 10-core processor
- 16.2" 3456x2234 display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- macOS 12.0 (Monterey)
- Model: MK183LL/A
That's $200 less than Apple charges directly. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 Pro w/ 8-core CPU & 14-core GPU
- 14.2" Liquid Retina XDR display
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Model: MKGP3LL/A
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's backed by a 180-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Mac 10.15 Catalina OS
- Includes case, mouse, and headset
- Model: MJVM2LL/A
- UPC: 641275640074
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
Discounts on over 40 models. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 11th-Gen. i5 128GB 13" Windows 11 Tablet for $859.99 ($46 low).
Shop deals on laptops and desktops, powered by some of Intel's fastest CPUs, including this pictured Dell Vostro 5510 11th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop with 16GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD for $949. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription alone costs about $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
That's the lowest price we've seen in any condition and $96 less than Apple charges for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
It's the best price for these colors by $28 and Apple charges nearly twice as much. (If you like Deep Violet, not available here, check Amazon to get it for around a buck less.) Buy Now at Verizon
- Available in several colors (Saddle Brown pictured).
- specially tanned and finished European leather
- credit card or ID pocket
- matching strap
Save a total of $1,410 off the list price of this MacBook Pro that has 16GB RAM (which is unusually high for models through 2012, but applying coupon code "REFURB15". Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-3615QM 2.3GHz Ivy Bridge quad-core CPU
- 15.4" 1440x900 LED antiglare LCD
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
- DVD burner
- Mac OSX
- Model: MD103LL/A
For new lines only, buy an iPhone 13 from Verizon and get up to $1,000 off a second iPhone 13 via promo credit over 36 months. Or, get up to a $1,000 prepaid Mastercard when porting an existing line. Shop Now at Verizon
- These deals apply to the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|65%
|$1200 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$1049
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$1445 (exp 4 mos ago)
|$1499
|Check Price
|Costco
|$1300 (exp 10 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
