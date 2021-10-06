Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to save. That's $1,200 off list when new, $50 under our August mention, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- Intel Coffee Lake Core i5-8259U 2.3 GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS LED Retina display & Touch Bar
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MR9Q2LL/A
That's $190 less than the next best price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by tekreplay via eBay
- A 60-day Tek Replay warranty is included.
- 6th Generation Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Skylake CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS 10.12 Sierra
- Model: MLH32LL/A
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
It's the lowest price we could find today by $77 and also an all-time low for this particular model. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in PRODUCT(RED).
- It is due back in stock soon, but can be ordered at this price today.
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M02T3LL/A
That's $18 less than yesterday's mention, among the lowest price we've seen for a brand new pair, and a low by $31 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
A refurb model costs $250 more in our January mention, plus it's $1,100 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3rd-gen. Intel Core i7 2GHz processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD846LL/A
It's $550 under list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- No OS is provided.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
