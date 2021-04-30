New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Kaby Lake 12" Laptop (2017)
$540
free shipping

It's $136 cheaper than Amazon's best price for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Tek Replay via eBay, which provides a 60-day warranty.
  • The condition is described as "good."
Features
  • Intel Core m3-7Y32 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 12" 2304x1440 IPS LED Retina display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • macOS Sierra
  • Model: MNYM2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals MacBook eBay Apple
12 inch Mac Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $540 Buy Now