5th-Gen. Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet (2017) for $155

That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $24. It's an $85 drop from our mention in March and the best we've seen for a new or refurbished unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Gizzmoh via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 100% fully functional, but will have moderate wear and tear and scratches on the back from engraving removal. Also, no warranty information is provided, but the seller offers 30-day free returns for a full refund.
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 9.7" Retina display
- 8MP camera
- A9 processor chip
- embedded M9 coprocessor
- Model: A1822
That's a buck under our mention from last month, and a new all-time low we've seen for this device in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- Available in Black or White.
- A 60-day Tek Replay warranty applies.
- Apple A5 1GHz dual-core processor
- 9.7" 1024x768 LCD touch display
- Bluetooth 2.1
- 802.11n wireless
- Model: MC916LL/A
That's a savings of $30 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A12 Bionic chip with Neural engine
- 10.2" retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
- Model: MYL92LL/A
That's $34 less than you'd pay at Apple direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- A12 Bionic Chip
- 10.2" retina display
- 8MP back camera
- 1.2MP front camera
- supports Apple pencil
- iPadOS
- Model: MYLE2LL/A
That's the best price we could find for this refurb, from a reputable dealer, by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Phone Cellar via eBay.
- No warranty information was found.
- 4GB RAM; 16GB storage
- 1.00GHz dual core Apple A5 processor
- 9.7" LED-backlit multi-touch screen
- 0.7 MP back camera and 0.3 MP front camera
- Model: MC954LL/A
That's $50 less than our previous mention and a $50 low today. Buy Now at Walmart
- Apple M1 3.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 12.9" Liquid Retina XDR display
- WiFi 6
- iPadOS 14.4
- Model: MHNG3LL/A
Outside of price-matched stores, it's the best price we found by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Space Gray or Silver.
- 11" 2388x1668 Liquid Retina LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB storage
- Apple M1 3.2 GHz 8-core CPU
- 8-core GPU; 16-core Neural Engine
- 12MP wide camera, 10MP ultra wide camera, and LiDAR scanner
- 4-speaker audio, 5 microphones
- support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio3
- Model: MHQR3LL/A
Most sellers charge $699. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors for this price (Space Gray pictured).
- Retina display
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- Touch ID
- 12 MP back camera; 7 MP front camera
- Model: MYFT2LL/A
That's $45 less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Apple M1 3.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 12.9" Liquid Retina XDR display
- WiFi 6
- iPadOS 14.4
- Model: MHNG3LL/A
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
That's at least $26 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit today, a savings of $31 off list, and the best price we've seen for it in either new or open-box conditions. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by poppy9780 via eBay.
- 1/3" thick
- compatible with Apple Mac OS X 10.4 or later
- 2.4GHz wireless
- 13 programmable F-keys
- concave key cap design
- Model: 920-003472
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the lowest price we've seen in and any condition (even better than refurbished units we've listed) and about $40 less than most major retailers are charging today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by eBay via thegreatdealz16
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00516-US
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and the biggest discount we've seen since this model was released. Buy Now at Amazon
- 23.5" 4480x2520 4.5K LCD display
- Apple M1 3.2GHz octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.3 (Big Sur)
- Model: MJV93LL/A
That's $80 under the best price we could find for a refurbished one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- This item is new but may be missing the original packaging.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Use coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" to drop the price to $146 under our mention from June, and at least $17 less than you'd pay from other reputable third party sellers on eBay. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- 3rd-Gen. Intel Core i7-2677M 1.8GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- macOS X 10.15.3 (Catalina)
- Model: MD226LL/A
Clip the on-page coupon to drop this to the best price we could find by $150. (It's a $200 drop since December.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Core i5 1.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS retina display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MXK72LL/A
