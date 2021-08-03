5th-Gen. Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet (2017) for $155
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb 5th-Gen. Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet (2017)
$155
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $24. It's an $85 drop from our mention in March and the best we've seen for a new or refurbished unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Gizzmoh via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 100% fully functional, but will have moderate wear and tear and scratches on the back from engraving removal. Also, no warranty information is provided, but the seller offers 30-day free returns for a full refund.
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • 9.7" Retina display
  • 8MP camera
  • A9 processor chip
  • embedded M9 coprocessor
  • Model: A1822
