4th-Gen. Apple iPad 9.7" 16GB Tablet for $80
eBay · 11 mins ago
Refurb 4th-Gen. Apple iPad 9.7" 16GB Tablet
$80 $240
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $35. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 60-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
  • Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
16GB Mac
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 66% -- $80 Buy Now