Anker PowerDrive III Duo 36W 2-Port USB-C Car Charger for $14
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Anker PowerDrive III Duo 36W 2-Port USB-C Car Charger
$14 $16
free shipping

Coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" cuts it to $24 less less than you'd pay for a new one at other Anker storefronts. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Anker via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • twin 18W PowerIQ 3.0 ports
  • Model: AK-A2724011-F0
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
