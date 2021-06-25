Anker PowerDrive III Duo 36W 2-Port USB-C Car Charger for $14

Coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" cuts it to $24 less less than you'd pay for a new one at other Anker storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- twin 18W PowerIQ 3.0 ports
- Model: AK-A2724011-F0
Coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" drops it to $18 less than the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3ft micro USB cable
- Model: AK-A2523011
Apply coupon code "RPKOSDS" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at RAVPower
- Available in Black.
- foldable
- 18W 3.0 port and 12W USB-A port
- charges 2 devices simultaneously
- Model: RP-PC132
Use coupon code "TH7KRFD8" to take 40% off and save $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- In three colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by MarchPower Direct via Amazon.
- compatible with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, AirPods, and AirPods Pro
- includes 20W QC USB-C adapter
- built-in kickstand
Save $9 when you apply coupon code "VACEYJW3". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wishes Power via Amazon.
- works with most kinds of cases that are within 5mm/0.19"
- Qi & UL certified
- temperature control, over-current protection, and over-voltage protection
- requires QC3.0 adapter (not included)
- Model: Z1
Clip the 20% off on page coupon to save $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JX US via Amazon.
- 4.8A output
- anti-slip
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
At 31% off, it's the lowest price we found by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- 2-in-1 portable battery and dual-port wall charger
- PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies
- 2-foot micro USB cable
- foldable plug
- travel pouch
- Model: A1621
Apply coupon code "ANKER25USD" to get these for $5 less than what you'd pay at other Anker storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or White.
- Sold by Anker Direct via eBay.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- touch control
- Model: AK-A3902012
Use coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get it for $44 less than the best deal we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Beat-driven LED light show
- Fully waterproof
- 18-hour playtime
- Link 100+ Soundcore PartyCast compatible speakers
- Model: AK-A3395Z11-F0
Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get this deal. You'd pay at least $76 for a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 9 hours of playtime on a single charge
- built-in mic
- headset controls
- charging case
- Model: A3918Z11
