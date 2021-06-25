Anker Wireless Charger PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand for $12
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Charger Stand
$12 $22
free shipping

Coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" drops it to $18 less than the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Anker via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 3ft micro USB cable
  • Model: AK-A2523011
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
