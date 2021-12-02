It's $8 under our October mention of a new pair and $22 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- built-in mic
- 8mm drivers
- charging case
- 5 sets of ear tips
- 3 sets of AirWings for comfort and fit
- Model: AKA3922011F0
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
It's a savings of 25% off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 40mm dynamic drivers
- hybrid active noise cancelling
- memory foam earcups
- up to 40 hours playtime per full charge
- transparency mde
- built-in microphone
- connect to up to 2 devices simultaneously
- includes auxiliary cable
- Model: AKA3045011
Shop discounts on Surface laptops, gaming PCs, Xbox games, apps, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Up to $600 of PCs
- Up to $300 off Surface Laptop 4
- Up to $229 off Surface bundles
- Up to 67% off Xbox games
Shop discounts on earbuds, speakers, audio sunglasses, and more. Shop Now at Bose
- Pictured are the Bose Sport Earbuds for $149 ($30 off).
Save on earbuds, headphones, audio sunglasses, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Bose QuietComfort True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds pictured for $199 ($81 off).
This Black Friday deal is back, still at the best price we've seen. Add them to your cart to see the discount. Buy Now at Amazon
- adaptive EQ
- contoured design
- up to 6 hours listening time per full charge (up to 30-hours w/ charging case)
- quick access to "Hey Siri"
- Model: MME73AM/A
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $7 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Anker via Amazon.
- USB-C input
- USB-A output
- micro USB output/input
- Model: A1229
That's $7 off this slim GaN charger and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- .63" thick
- compatible with most USB-C devices
- Model: A2614
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
- 5,500Pa suction power
- built-in Ozone air purifier
- includes 2-in-1 crevice tool w/ brush
- Model: T2520z31
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- added next/previous buttons
- 800 / 1200 / 1600 DPI resolution
- requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: AK-98ANWVM-UBA
