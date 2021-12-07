Apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to get this bundle for the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- twin charging coils
- charge through cases up to up to 5mm thick
- 5W and 10W output
- Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger
- Model: B2524J11-1
That's $7 off this slim GaN charger and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- .63" thick
- compatible with most USB-C devices
- Model: A2614
Apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" for $8 off and a low by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 45-watt USB-C PowerIQ 3.0 port
- 15-watt USB-A PowerIQ 2.0 port
- Model: A2322
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon
- The discount applies for Prime members only
- 10,000 mAh capacity
- dual charging
- Model: A1233H11
That's $7 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- .63" thick
- compatible with most USB-C devices
- Model: A2614
Use coupon code "DNS145" for 55% off and the lowest price we found by $10. Buy Now at RAVPower
- At this price in Black.
- includes USB-C to USB-C cable
- GaN technology
- 2 ports
- Model: RP-PC145
That's $7 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Note: This item is compatible with all wireless charging phones, but is built specifically for AirPods and Apple Watches, and will not work with other smart watch or headset models.
- for iPhone, iWatch, & AirPods
- 10W fast charge mode (with Quick charge 3.0 adapter)
- 3W Standard Charging Mode for iWatch
- 5W Standard Charging Mode for AirPods
- 3-ft USB-C to USB-C cable
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page for a full list of compatible Apple devices.
- magnetic alignment
- Model: MHXH3AM/A
You'll pay $50 more for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a4c via eBay.
- charges 3 devices simultaneously
- Model: EP-P6300TBEGUS
That's at least $40 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- They're available in Tune Blue/Midnight or Black
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. You'll find new, refurbs, and open-box items in this sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of 3rd party sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple iPad Pro M1 256GB 12.9" Tablet for $969 ($130 below factory sealed).
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
It's $7 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Anker via Amazon.
- USB-C input
- USB-A output
- micro USB output/input
- Model: A1229
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
- 5,500Pa suction power
- built-in Ozone air purifier
- includes 2-in-1 crevice tool w/ brush
- Model: T2520z31
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- added next/previous buttons
- 800 / 1200 / 1600 DPI resolution
- requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: AK-98ANWVM-UBA
That's $6 off and the best price it's ever been at Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon
- USB-C to USB-C
- up to 60W high-speed charging
- 6-foot
- Model: B8753011
