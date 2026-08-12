This Anker 140W charger is $25 off, dropping to $64.99. It can power four devices at once and its color display shows real-time charging status and temperature, a feature not found on most basic chargers. A 5-ft. USB-C cable is included, saving the cost of a separate purchase. Buy Now at Amazon
- Charges four devices at once using GaN technology
- Two USB-C ports each output up to 140W
- Charges a 15" MacBook Air to 50% in 30 minutes
- High-definition display shows charging status, temperature, and port details
- Includes a 5-ft. 240W USB-C to USB-C cable
- Measures 2.7" x 2.7" x 1.4" and weighs 9.7 oz.
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Published 37 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
eBay offers the Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger with Built-In Screen for an in-cart price of $55.99. That's a $24 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
The refurbished 13-in-1 Anker 575 docking station is $59.99 at eBay. That's $140 less than most retailers charge for new and the lowest price we've seen. It's certified refurbished by Anker and includes a 2-year warranty serviced by Allstate, along with a 6-foot 60W charging cable and support for triple displays. Buy Now at eBay
- 85W laptop-charging USB-C port
- 18W PD USB-C port
- USB-C data port
- three USB-A ports
- two HDMI ports
- DisplayPort
- Ethernet port
- SD/microSD card slots
- 3.5mm AUX port
- DC input
This Certified Refurbished Anker Prime docking station is $93.59. Current prices for a new one are around $170, so this is a really strong deal. It offers 14 ports, 160W of power delivery, 10Gbps data transfer, and dual 4K display support, all backed by a 2-year warranty serviced by Allstate. Buy Now at eBay
- 14-in-1 design with 160W total power delivery
- 10Gbps data transfer speed
- Supports dual 4K display output
- Includes USB-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, Ethernet (RJ-45), and audio out ports
- Compatible with 13" to 18" laptops from Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more
This refurbished HP HSN-IX01 G2 docking station is $39.99, an excellent price when considering a new one can go for well over $100. It includes the 230W power adapter and offers a Thunderbolt 3 port along with DisplayPort, VGA, Ethernet, and USB 2.0 connections for expanding a laptop's ports. The listing includes a one-year Allstate warranty. Buy Now at eBay
- Includes Thunderbolt 3 port for fast data and display connections
- DisplayPort and VGA outputs for connecting external monitors
- Built-in Ethernet (RJ-45) port for wired network access
- USB 2.0 port for additional peripherals
- Includes 230W power adapter
- Rigid plastic housing with anti-slip base
Best Buy offers the Targus Slate 15.6" Backpack in three colors for $9.99. That's a $30 savings. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Padded pocket fits laptops up to 15.6"
- Two front compartments plus dual water bottle pockets
- External cable pass-thru port for connecting devices
- Padded shoulder straps and cushioned back panel
- Reflective accents for visibility in low light
This Lenovo B515 backpack is $15, down from $30 on Lenovo's site and within a couple bucks of its best ever price. It fits laptops up to 16" and includes a water repellent, tear-resistant shell along with an anti-theft pocket and luggage strap for travel. Buy Now at Lenovo
- water-repellent & tear-resistant material
- separate cushioned laptop compartment
- anti-theft compartments
- quick-access pocket & 2 side pockets
Woot offers the Samsonite Utility Convertible Briefcase for $49.99. That's a $30 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends August 15th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Converts between briefcase, backpack, and crossbody carry styles
- Padded laptop sleeve fits laptops up to 15.6"
- Includes a separate sleeve for tablets or slim items
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
This Anker power strip is down from $26 and back at its all-time low price on Amazon. It packs 6 AC outlets and 4 USB ports (2 USB-A, 2 USB-C) into a compact, flat-plug design with 300 joules of surge protection. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6 AC outlets plus 2 USB-A and 2 USB-C ports for 10 total connections
- 300-joule surge protection rating
- Flat plug design for tight spaces behind furniture
- 5-foot extension cord
- Compact 6.3" x 3.1" x 1.2" size
- 18-month warranty with $200,000 connected equipment guarantee
This Anker Nano charger is $25.99 in four colors at Best Buy. That's its best-ever price. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- smart display
- smart iPhone recognition with Care Mode
- smart power adjustment
Six ports and 200W of total output makes this a practical hub for households or desks where multiple devices need charging at once, and the GaN design keeps it compact relative to the wattage. At $56, it's $14 off the $70 list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 200W total output power
- Six ports for simultaneous device charging
- 100W power delivery per USB-C port
- Charges devices to 50 percent in 28 minutes
- MultiProtect and ActiveShield 3.0 safety monitoring
This Anker 3-in-1 Cube is certified refurbished and comes with a 2-year warranty serviced by Allstate. At $31, it's the best price we've seen. It charges an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time with up to 15W of Qi2 and MagSafe-compatible power, and the set includes a charging cable and 40W PD charger. Buy Now at eBay
- Charges iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously
- Up to 15W fast charging with Qi2 and MagSafe compatibility
- Foldable cube design for desktop use
- Includes charging cable and 40W PD charger
- 2-year warranty serviced by Allstate
- Compatible with iPhone 12 through iPhone 16
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|27%
|$60 (exp 3 wks ago)
|$65
|Buy Now
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