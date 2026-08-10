Woot offers the Samsonite Utility Convertible Briefcase for $49.99. That's a $30 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends August 15th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Converts between briefcase, backpack, and crossbody carry styles
- Padded laptop sleeve fits laptops up to 15.6"
- Includes a separate sleeve for tablets or slim items
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Expires 8/16/2026
Published 5 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
At Amazon, get the Alienware 17" Horizon Slim Backpack for $32 when you clip the on-page coupon. It's $18 less than what Best Buy charges for this same bag. It fits laptops up to 17" and includes foam cushioning with anti-scratch lining to protect devices in transit. Buy Now at Amazon
This Lenovo B515 backpack is $15, down from $30 on Lenovo's site and within a couple bucks of its best ever price. It fits laptops up to 16" and includes a water repellent, tear-resistant shell along with an anti-theft pocket and luggage strap for travel. Buy Now at Lenovo
- water-repellent & tear-resistant material
- separate cushioned laptop compartment
- anti-theft compartments
- quick-access pocket & 2 side pockets
At Amazon, this 15.6" Anti-Theft Travel Laptop Backpack is $18.69. That's a 45% savings and an all-time low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Fits laptops up to 15.6" including 13", 14", and 15" sizes
- Separate laptop compartment plus a main packing compartment
- Personal item size of 18" x 12" x 7.8" for airline travel
- Hidden anti-theft pocket on the back panel
- Luggage strap slides over a suitcase handle
- Water-resistant polyester fabric with metal zippers
HP offers its HP Renew Business 17.3" Laptop Backpack for $23. That's a $20 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at HP
- RFID-blocking pocket
Woot's clearance sale spans everything from laptops and gaming gear to power tools, fragrances, and smart home devices, all marked down as open-box, reconditioned, or scratch-and-dent stock. A karaoke machine drops to $50.34 from a $309.99 reference price, an 84% cut, while name-brand tech like a Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming router falls to $96.99 from $299.99. The range also covers designer fragrances, laptops from Dell, HP, and Lenovo, and networking gear from Netgear, Google, and Linksys, with free shipping for Prime members. This deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Clearance Corner gathers leftover stock from across the site, spanning Home & Kitchen, Electronics, Tools & Garden, Computers, and Sports & Outdoors categories. Amazon Prime members get free standard shipping on orders. The sale runs through August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
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