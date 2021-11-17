That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
That's $22 under what you'd pay at Amazon and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's a savings of $24 off list price. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- The price drops for Prime members.
That is a savings of $11, making these about $1.09 each. You'd pay about $4 more per cable buying them separately. Buy Now at Amazon
- RJ45 connectors
- 5-feet each
- 250MHz bandwidth
- speeds up to 10Gbps
- Model: CAT6-R-5FT-BLACK-10P
You'd pay around the same price for a single AmazonBasics cable. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $4 shipping fee.
- includes velcro cable ties
- Model: SP-188500
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's the best price we've seen. (You'd pay over $200 for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by steve deap via eBay.
- high-performance console
- arcade-quality multiplayer controller
- 2 sets of 8 action buttons and pinball controls
- 150 built-in games, plus 10 bonus games
- 3 free months of ArcadeNet
- Model: HA2802D
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
That's a savings of $11 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured)
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $144. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: N50-610-UR14
Clip the on page coupon for an extra $9 savings. That's $23 under our mention from two weeks ago, the lowest price we could find today by $3, and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) maximum resolution @ 240 Hz
- NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible
- 1ms response time
- 2 HDMI inputs
- 1 USB 3.0 upstream
- 4x USB 3.0 downstream
- tilt & height adjustment
- Model: XB273 Gxbmiipprzx
You'll pay at least $478 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This item is backed by a two-year warranty from Allstate.
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i5-9400 2.90GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows Home 10
- Model: TC-866-UR11
After an in-cart discount, that's $151 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: C24-963-UJ11
