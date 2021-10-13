You'll pay at least $478 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This item is backed by a two-year warranty from Allstate.
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i5-9400 2.90GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows Home 10
- Model: TC-866-UR11
That's $202 less than BJ's Wholesale Club charges for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: N50-610-UJ11
The price drops in cart to the lowest we could find by $189. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via Amazon.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: TC-895-UR11
Save on select models with a range of specs from $959. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Refurbished items are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Coupon code "DBXPSAFF106" cuts it to $460 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD, & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: xd8940msr20haff
That's a savings of $570 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- The pictured monitor is not included, only the stand. (This PC is designed to fit inside a custom monitor stand to look like an AIO PC.) Other stands that support larger monitors are available for purchase separately.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1145G7 2.6GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save on a variety of desktop configurations for your office or home office, including Vostro and OptiPlex systems. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop for $569 ($458 off).
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off circular saws, brad nailers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $500 max discount.
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Save on over 300 items, including Chromebooks starting from $130, monitors from $150, mini desktop PCs from $180, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Chromebook 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Laptop for $129.99 ($90 less than new model costs at Target).
Save on over 300 items, including laptops, monitors, desktops, keyboards, mice, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Acer Chromebook 315 Celeron Gemini Lake 15.6" Laptop for $149.99 ($39 less than a new model costs elsewhere, and the best we've seen).
- This includes a number of certified refurbished items, which are all backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Apply code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save a total of $68 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 27" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS display
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: KG272 Bmiix
Save $200 off the list price to get the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 13.5" 2K VertiView touch display
- Chrome OS
- Model: CP713-2W-3311
