This Acer Nitro monitor is $260 off, bringing it down to $199.99 at Best Buy. It pairs a 180Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium support, features aimed at smoother, tear-free gameplay. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 31.5" curved VA panel with 2560 x 1440 WQHD resolution
- 180Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time
- AMD FreeSync Premium support for tear-free gameplay
- Zero-frame, near bezel-less design
- Two HDMI inputs and one DisplayPort input
- Tilt adjustment from -5 to 20 degrees
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The Sceptre E345B-QU180D costs just $173 right now at Amazon, which is an all-time price low. It's also $48 cheaper than what you'd pay at Walmart. This is a 34" ultrawide gaming monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and refresh rate up to 180Hz. The monitor includes built-in speakers, dual HDMI and DisplayPort connections, and a 1 millisecond response time. Buy Now at Amazon
- 34" ultrawide screen with 3440 x 1440 resolution
- Refresh rate up to 180Hz
- 1 millisecond response time
- Two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort inputs
- Built-in speakers and audio out jack
- Blue-Light Shift technology to reduce eye strain
Woot has a wide range of monitors on sale. At checkout, use promo code "FIFTEEN" to get an extra 15% off, dropping starting prices to $59.49. Brands here include Acer, LG, and Lenovo. Coupon ends today. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This MSI G242LW gaming monitor is now just $47 at Walmart. That's less than half of its original price of $100. The monitor pairs a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with an IPS panel rated for 83% DCI-P3 and 111% sRGB color coverage. Buy Now at Walmart
- 23.8" IPS panel with full HD 1920x1080 resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time
- FreeSync support for tear-free gaming
- Anti-flicker and low blue light modes
- Covers 83% DCI-P3 and 111% sRGB color ranges
- 1x HDMI and 1x DisplayPort inputs, weighs 6.83 lb.
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
Wireless gaming headsets at this price point usually come with tradeoffs, but at $17 (down from $43), this Acer option is worth a look if you want a no-frills cordless headset for casual gaming without spending much. Apply coupon code "HJIYI2MG" for a savings of $26, and the best price they've been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Noise-canceling microphone with one-tap mute
- 15ms low-latency wireless gaming audio
- 50mm drivers deliver precise 3D stereo
- Lightweight memory foam ear cushions
- Up to 100-hour battery life
- Model: Acer-K2
This Acer USB-C hub is $15.99, down from $19.99. It packs 4K 60Hz HDMI output, 100W pass-through charging, and 5Gbps data transfer ports into a single compact aluminum adapter. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5-in-1 USB-C hub with HDMI, USB-C, USB-A 3.0, and USB-A 2.0 ports
- HDMI output supports 4K resolution at 60Hz
- 100W USB-C power delivery pass-through charging
- USB-C and USB-A 3.0 ports support 5Gbps data transfer speeds
- Aluminum shell construction for heat dissipation
- Compatible with Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS devices
Best Buy offers the Acer Aspire Go 15 Laptop for $549.99. That's $81 under Amazon's current offer and the best price we could find. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 15.6" Full HD display. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 15.6" 1920x1080p LCD Display
- AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-Core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
Staples offers the Acer Aspire Lite N150 15.6" Student Laptop bundled with 1 year of Microsoft 365 Personal for $249.99. Shipping is free. As a popular choice for students, this model is out of stock at most merchants and $300 where available. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core N150 processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|56%
|--
|$200
|Buy Now
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