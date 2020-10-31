It's the lowest price we could find by $85. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- FreeSync
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Model: UM.JE2AA.P01
Expires 10/31/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by pro distributing via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: CB282K
It's the lowest price we could find by $110. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- HDMI input
- Model: UM.HW0AA.A01
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Newegg via eBay.
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 4ms response time
- 2 x HDMI and 1 x DisplayPort connections
- 100 x 100mm VESA mount compatible
- Model: UM.HV7AA.003
It's $59 under list price and a good deal for a monitor with these specs. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on October 25, but can be ordered at this price now.
- 3440x1440 native resolution
- AMD FreeSync support
- 2 HDMI 2.0
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- Model: XZ342CK
That's the best price we could find by $30, although most stores charge around $240 or more. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- compatible with USB Type-C, Type-A, Windows, Mac and Chromebook laptops
- 5 viewing modes
- includes 2 USB cables for type-A and type-C
Save on a variety of commercial displays in a wide range of sizes. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Warranty terms vary by model.
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $400. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Samsung warranty applies.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 2 HDMI inputs
- 2 USB 2.0 inputs
- Display Port 1.2
- Model: ED65E
Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, projectors, headsets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- All of these items are backed by an Acer 90-day warranty.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $150 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
That's the lowest price we could find by $53. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- compatible w/ Osmo & Osmo+
- lets you switch to handheld use
- hook-&-loop length adjustable
- Model: CP.ZM.000464
It's the lowest price we could find by $165. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's at least $142 less than you'd pay for a new one and a savings of $230 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty is provided.
- 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: AN517-51-56YW
That's $20 less than you'd pay for a similar Acer with half the SSD capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- wireless keyboard & mouse
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: C24-963-UA91
It's $400 under list and the best price we could find by $320. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: SF314-55-58P9
