Chromebook Plus is Google's higher-tier Chromebook spec, which means this 14-inch Asus is built to handle video calls, web apps, and lighter productivity tasks more smoothly than a base Chromebook. At $449, that's $150 off the $599 list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Core i3 processor for fast performance
- 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB storage
- Built-in AI-powered Google tools
- Model: CX1402
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Expires 9/10/2026
Published 8/11/2026
Setting up a home surveillance system without running wires is the main appeal here, and 4 cameras with 2K resolution and 1TB of built-in storage covers most single-family homes without needing a subscription. Best Buy has it for $360, a $90 discount off the $450 list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2K cameras with color night vision
- Integrated spotlight and 2-way audio
- Hard drive storage with zero subscription fees
- Mobile app with AI people and vehicle detection
- Weather-resistant design for indoor or outdoor use
This 10-channel setup suits anyone covering a larger property, like a home with a driveway, yard, and multiple entry points, since eight 2K cameras and 1TB of storage handle that scale without extra purchases. It's currently priced the same as its list price at Best Buy, so there's no discount factored in right now. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4K resolution with secure app-based mobile setup
- Full-color day and night vision up to 100 ft
- 2-way audio with built-in spotlight and siren
- Local hard drive storage with no monthly fees
- Weather-resistant design for indoor and outdoor use
Web-slinging fans get a proper sequel here, with a bigger map and dual playable heroes (Peter Parker and Miles Morales) taking turns through the story, and it's currently priced at its $70 list with no discount attached. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Swing, jump, and traverse Marvel's New York
- Switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales
- Experience different stories and perspectives
- Master epic new powers
- Defeat the iconic villain Venom
Best Buy has this hack-and-slash title where you play a cat cutting through a zombie apocalypse with retractable claws and roller skates, a solid pick for players who want something weirder than the usual action game. It's currently priced at its $30 list, so there's no discount factored in right now. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Master explosive weaponry and devastating combat combos
- Navigate treacherous landscapes with sentient hoverboard
- Battle through challenging platforming and environmental hazards
- Experience pulse-pounding soundtrack and dark adult humor
- Obliterate bosses in epic hack and slash adventure
Gamers who want a full-size 17.3-inch screen and don't want to choose between speed and storage will appreciate the setup here, with a 512GB SSD for fast load times and a 1TB HDD for everything else you need to keep. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- NVIDIA GTX 1070 8GB graphics
- Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor
- 16GB RAM, 1.5TB total storage
- 1x HDMI 2.0 port, 1x mini DisplayPort
Gamers who bounce between PC and console will get the most out of the multi-platform wireless connectivity here, and Best Buy has it for $30 off the $230 list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Tri-mode wireless connectivity
- 50mm titanium-plated drivers
- 110-hour battery life
- 318g lightweight ergonomic design
- 10mm super-wideband boom microphone
Gamers who want low-latency wireless audio without sacrificing sound quality will get the most out of this one, thanks to its Hi-Res certification and quad-DAC setup. Best Buy has it for $150, which is $80 (35%) off the $230 list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Tri-mode wireless connectivity
- 50mm titanium-plated drivers
- 110-hour battery life
- 318g lightweight ergonomic design
- 10mm super-wideband boom microphone
Low-latency wireless earbuds built for competitive gaming, worth a look for anyone tired of audio lag messing with their reaction time, and currently priced at $230, matching the standard list price with no discount right now. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Dual-mode 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity
- 16-hour battery life
- Low-latency wireless audio performance
- IPX5 water resistance rating
- Immersive 14.2mm audio drivers
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|25%
|--
|$449
|Buy Now
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