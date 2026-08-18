Best Buy offers the ASUS Nano Dual-Band USB WiFi Network Adapter for $7.99. That's a $12 low. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
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Published 22 min ago
This TP-Link Archer TXE5400UH is $69 off the regular price of $100 at Best Buy. It adds Wi-Fi 6E support with access to the 6 GHz band, plus tri-band speeds up to 2402 Mbps. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Wi-Fi 6E adapter with access to the 6 GHz band
- Tri-band speeds up to 2402 Mbps on 6 GHz, 2402 Mbps on 5 GHz, & 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHz
- High-gain antenna with beamforming for extended range
- USB 3.0 connection for speeds up to 5 Gbps
- WPA3 security protocol support
- 3.9-ft. detachable cable for flexible placement
This TP-Link WiFi adapter is just $31 right now at Best Buy. That's less than half of what you'd pay at Amazon (where it costs $70). The adapater adds WiFi 6E support, including access to the newer 6GHz band, along with a high-gain antenna and USB 3.0 connectivity. My Best Buy members get free shipping, too (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E with speeds up to 2402 Mbps on the 6 GHz band, 2402 Mbps on the 5 GHz band, and 574 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band
- High-gain antenna with beamforming for improved range and signal strength
- 3.9-Foot detachable cable for flexible, portable placement
- USB 3.0 connection with speeds up to 5 Gbps
- WPA3 wireless security protocol
- Built-in drivers for easy, plug-and-play installation
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Use promo code "WOOTSCHOOL" to drop this ASUS Vivobook Go 15 to $209.99. That's $90 less than you'd pay at Amazon today. Prime members get free shipping, too. Deal ends August 18. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Intel Processor N150 4-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
At Staples, this ASUS Vivobook 15 is $600, down from $900. It pairs an Intel Core 7 processor with 512GB of SSD storage and a 15.6" Full HD display, plus a backlit keyboard with a full numpad. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core 7 350 processor
- 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080) display
- 8GB RAM
- 512GB SSD storage
- Windows 11 Home
This ASUS Vivobook 15 is $680 at Staples. That's $220 off and the lowest price we could find. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core 7 350 processor with 8GB RAM
- 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD storage
- Windows 11 Home
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|80%
|--
|$8
|Buy Now
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