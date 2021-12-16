New
Micro Center · 1 hr ago
$270 $360
pickup only
That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $69. Buy Now at Micro Center
Features
- includes a Wraith Stealth Cooler
- 8 cores & 16 threads
- 4.6 GHz max boost clock
- 3.8 GHz base clock
- socket AM4
- Model: 100-100000263BOX
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
eBay · 3 days ago
4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-Core 4.7GHz Desktop Processor
$315 $450
free shipping
That's an $85 low. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
Features
- 8 cores & 16 threads
- 4.7 GHz max boost clock
- 3.8 GHz base clock
- socket AM4
- Model: 100-100000063WOF
Amazon · 3 wks ago
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-Core 3.7GHz Unlocked Desktop Processor
$484 $570
free shipping
It's $65 under our July mention and the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 12 cores & 24 threads
- 3.7GHz base clock
- 4.8GHz max boost clock
- Socket AM4
- Model: 100-100000061WOF
Micro Center · 1 mo ago
Inland Professional 240GB SATA III Internal SSD
free
pickup
It's a savings of $29. Shop Now at Micro Center
Tips
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
Features
- up to 530MBps read speed
- up to 440MBps write speed
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Micro Center
|25%
|--
|$270
|Buy Now
|eBay
|$280 (exp 1 hr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register