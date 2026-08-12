Add any 3 or more items to your cart to see the total fall by an extra 20% in-cart - no code needed. Woot's Philips Hue Lighting sale covers a wide range of smart lighting gear, from color-changing bulbs and light strips to outdoor wall lights and security cameras. The Philips Hue Play Gradient 65" Smart TV Light Strip is $127.99, down from $296.99, and the Philips Hue Secure Starter Kit is $117.99, down from $299.99. This deal ends August 13. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Smart color-changing and white bulbs in multiple shapes and packs
- Indoor and outdoor LED light strips in various lengths
- Smart bridges and hubs for controlling Hue lighting systems
- Outdoor wall lights, floodlights, and pedestal lights
- Secure cameras, sensors, and video doorbell bundles
- Extra 20% off when buying 3 or more items, no code needed
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Expires in 19 hr
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This is a reasonable option if you're updating a bathroom fixture on a tight budget or need something functional without spending much. Clip the on-page coupon and apply promo code "5ZTXTAY7" for a savings of $49. Buy Now at Amazon
West Elm's lighting sale covers pendant lights, table lamps, floor lamps, and sconces across a range of styles and finishes. Shoppers can filter by room or product type to find in-stock pieces ready to ship. We've pictured the Sculptural Geo 8" 7-Light Chandelier for $55.20 ($14 savings). Buy Now at West Elm
- Includes pendant lights, table lamps, floor lamps, and sconces
- Multiple finishes and colors available
- Filterable by product type and room
- In-stock items ready to ship
This digital clock with a 13-color night light is $12.99, down from $19.99 at Woot. It's the best deal we could find by $17. It includes a USB charging port and adjustable alarm volume, features not always found on basic bedside clocks. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Amazon offers the Philips LED Flush Mount Double Ring Ceiling Light for $7.87. That's its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot's clearance sale spans everything from laptops and gaming gear to power tools, fragrances, and smart home devices, all marked down as open-box, reconditioned, or scratch-and-dent stock. A karaoke machine drops to $50.34 from a $309.99 reference price, an 84% cut, while name-brand tech like a Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming router falls to $96.99 from $299.99. The range also covers designer fragrances, laptops from Dell, HP, and Lenovo, and networking gear from Netgear, Google, and Linksys, with free shipping for Prime members. This deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Clearance Corner gathers leftover stock from across the site, spanning Home & Kitchen, Electronics, Tools & Garden, Computers, and Sports & Outdoors categories. Amazon Prime members get free standard shipping on orders. The sale runs through August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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