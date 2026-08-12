Add any 3 or more items to your cart to see the total fall by an extra 20% in-cart - no code needed. Woot's Philips Hue Lighting sale covers a wide range of smart lighting gear, from color-changing bulbs and light strips to outdoor wall lights and security cameras. The Philips Hue Play Gradient 65" Smart TV Light Strip is $127.99, down from $296.99, and the Philips Hue Secure Starter Kit is $117.99, down from $299.99. This deal ends August 13. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company