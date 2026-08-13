This prAna Bridger Slim Jean is $58.80, down from $98. It's made from a breathable organic cotton blend with added stretch for movement. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at prAna
- Slim-straight fit
- Organic cotton blend denim with stretch
- Zipper fly with metal zipper
- Shank closure
- Rivets at front pockets
- Classic 5-pocket styling
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Woot has these Amazon Essentials men's athletic-fit stretch jeans priced between $6.99 and $11.99 depending on size and color. The jeans have a mid-weight cotton denim build with added stretch, a classic five-pocket design, and reinforced stitching at the front pockets. They're also certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX, meaning they've been tested against a wide list of potentially harmful chemicals. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Athletic fit with extra room in the hip and thigh
- Mid-weight cotton denim with stretch for added comfort
- Classic five-pocket design with zippered fly and metal button closure
- Bartack reinforcements and rivets at the front pockets
- 7.5" leg opening on a size 32
- Certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX
Woot has these Amazon Essentials athletic-fit stretch jeans priced from $7 to $12, depending on size and color. They're built with mid-weight cotton denim, a bit of stretch, and the classic five-pocket styling that works for both business casual and everyday wear. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Athletic fit with extra room in the hip and thigh
- Made with mid-weight stretch cotton denim
- Classic five-pocket design with zippered fly and metal button closure
- Bartack reinforcements and rivets at the front pockets
- 7.5" leg opening on a US size 32
- Certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX
Walmart offers the Lee Men's Legendary Regular Straight Denim Jeans in three colors for $16.10. That's a $14 low. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
At Woot, these Amazon Essentials Men's Slim-Fit Jeans are $10.99, down from $29.90. It's a great price for a pair of men's jeans. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
These prAna Stretch Zion Field Pants are $29.40, down from $98. That's $30 under REI's sale price and the lowest price we could find. They're available in a large range of sizes and inseam lengths. They're built with UPF 50+ sun protection and a ventilated gusset for added mobility. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at prAna
- Standard-tapered fit with an elastic pull-on waistband
- Adjustable internal & external drawcord
- UPF 50+ sun protection
- Ventilated inseam gusset for airflow & mobility
- Front drop-in hand pockets & concealed zipper coin pocket
- Back patch pockets with a flap on the right pocket
Shop the prAna End of Season Sale and save at least 50% on select men's and women's apparel, swimwear, and accessories. The sale includes 249 styles, with markdowns on bestselling Stretch Zion pants and shorts, Heavana leggings, dresses, tees, tanks, and more. Shipping is free on all orders. Shop Now at prAna
prAna's sale section covers 215 styles for men and women, including pants, shorts, dresses, and denim. The Stretch Zion 5 Pocket Standard Pant is marked down to $49, down from $98, and the Heavana Pocket Legging drops to $38 from $95. With discounts spanning activewear, casual wear, and travel pieces, there's a wide range of categories represented at reduced prices. Even better, free shipping applies on all orders. Shop Now at prAna
- 215 styles included across men's and women's categories
- Includes activewear, pants, shorts, dresses, and jeans
- Discounts range up to 60% off regular prices
- Includes bestseller styles like the Stretch Zion pant and short lines
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