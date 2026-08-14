lululemon's We Made Too Much section covers skirts, dresses, and jumpsuits at reduced prices, including the Nulu Slim-Fit High-Rise Midi Skirt at $19, down from $88. Tennis and golf skirts sit alongside dresses like the Align High-Neck Dress and 2-in-1 Maxi Dress. We've pictured the 2-in-1 Bubble-Hem Mini Dress for $49 ($79 off). All orders ship for free. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes skirts, dresses, and jumpsuits
- Styles include tennis skirts, golf skirts, and maxi dresses
- Align and Everlux fabric options available
- Prices range from $19 to $109
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Expires 8/21/2026
Published 57 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Pick up the Scuba mini skirt from lululemon for a savings of 65%, and a great deal for a skirt from lululemon. It is in Black at this price or the other colors for a few bucks more, and made from blended cotton fleece for a soft, fleece-lined feel. Shipping is free, as always. Buy Now at lululemon
- Made from blended cotton fleece
- Mini skirt length
- High-rise fit
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
lululemon's We Made Too Much specials cover a wide range of men's shorts with discounts of up to 67%, from running and training styles like the Pace Breaker and Fast and Free to golf shorts and swim trunks. Prices start at $29 for the Commission Classic-Fit Short 9" Warpstreme, marked down from its regular $88 price. Shipping is free for all orders. Shop Now at lululemon
lululemon's clothing specials for work and travel cover a wide range of markdowns across men's and women's styles, including trousers, joggers, shorts, polos, and hoodies. The Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Bodysuit stands out at $29, down from $88, while the Women's Cityverse Sneaker is $89, down from $138. We've pictured the Men's Daydrift Relaxed-Fit Pleated Trouser for $99 ($49 off). All orders get free shipping. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, and footwear
- Zeroed In Short-Sleeve Shirt priced at $39, down from $58
- Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Bodysuit priced at $29, down from $88
- Women's Cityverse Sneaker priced at $89, down from $138
- Sizes and colors vary by item and may be limited
Click "Shop Like New" to be taken to the lululemon Like New resale shop, that is offering gently used gear at significant savings off original retail prices during their back-to-school sale, and an extra 15% off no minimum purchase via promo code "EXTRACREDIT". This is a really rare offer for lululemon Like New, and you'll find some great deals on active and casual wear here after the coupon code. We've pictured the Men's Split Shift Running Shoe for $71 after the coupon code ($87 off). Free shipping applies on orders over $125, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at lululemon
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