Pick up the Scuba mini skirt from lululemon for a savings of 65%, and a great deal for a skirt from lululemon. It is in Black at this price or the other colors for a few bucks more, and made from blended cotton fleece for a soft, fleece-lined feel. Shipping is free, as always. Buy Now at lululemon
- Made from blended cotton fleece
- Mini skirt length
- High-rise fit
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Expires 8/19/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 2/5
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
Click "Shop Like New" to be taken to the lululemon Like New resale shop, that is offering gently used gear at significant savings off original retail prices during their back-to-school sale, and an extra 15% off no minimum purchase via promo code "EXTRACREDIT". This is a really rare offer for lululemon Like New, and you'll find some great deals on active and casual wear here after the coupon code. We've pictured the Men's Split Shift Running Shoe for $71 after the coupon code ($87 off). Free shipping applies on orders over $125, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at lululemon
lululemon's clothing specials for work and travel cover a wide range of markdowns across men's and women's styles, including trousers, joggers, shorts, polos, and hoodies. The Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Bodysuit stands out at $29, down from $88, while the Women's Cityverse Sneaker is $89, down from $138. We've pictured the Men's Daydrift Relaxed-Fit Pleated Trouser for $99 ($49 off). All orders get free shipping. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, and footwear
- Zeroed In Short-Sleeve Shirt priced at $39, down from $58
- Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Bodysuit priced at $29, down from $88
- Women's Cityverse Sneaker priced at $89, down from $138
- Sizes and colors vary by item and may be limited
If you're a size 0, you can get these lululemon Align High-Rise Shorts at a steal. They're just $9 in the pictured Allspice color, and they'll ship for free. They won't last much longer as stock in other sizes have sold out super quickly. The shorts are made with the brand's buttery-soft Nulu fabric. Note that this item is final sale. Buy Now at lululemon
- High-rise fit
- 6" inseam length
- Made with buttery-soft Nulu fabric
- Designed for yoga and low-impact movement
- Final sale item
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