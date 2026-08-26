lululemon's We Made Too Much Accessories event covers bags, totes, hats, keychains, and wallets at reduced prices. Options range from the Unisex Daily Essential Crew Socks at $9 to the Racket Bag 19L at $144, giving shoppers a wide spread of price points across categories. The Quilty Pleasures Tote Bag Medium 12L, for example, is $74, down from $148, and the pictured Multi-Panel Running Hat is just $29 ($9 off). All orders qualify for free shipping. Shop Now at lululemon
- Belt bags, totes, backpacks, keychains, and wallets included
- City Essentials Small Shoulder Bag 3L priced at $59
- Quilty Pleasures Tote Bag Medium 12L priced at $74
- Racket Bag 19L priced at $144
- Unisex Daily Essential Crew Socks priced at $9
- Hats, visors, and water bottles also included
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Expires 9/2/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 2/5
This The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is $15 at Macy's. It's the best deal we could find for this bag today by $25. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
Sweat-wicking and lightweight, this hat suits runners who need something breathable for long miles in warm weather. Apply coupon code "J5K2Y7YY" for a savings of $10. It's available at this price in several colors for Prime members only. Buy Now at Amazon
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
Ashford has this Kenneth Cole quartz watches for $25 via coupon code "DNKCOLE25". That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Even better, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Ashford
- 42mm case width
- Black dial design
- Quartz movement
- Men's watch styling
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
Click "Shop Like New" to be taken to the lululemon Like New resale shop, that is offering gently used gear at significant savings off original retail prices during their back-to-school sale, and an extra 15% off no minimum purchase via promo code "EXTRACREDIT". This is a really rare offer for lululemon Like New, and you'll find some great deals on active and casual wear here after the coupon code. We've pictured the Men's Split Shift Running Shoe for $71 after the coupon code ($87 off). Free shipping applies on orders over $125, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at lululemon
lululemon's We Made Too Much specials cover a wide range of men's shorts with discounts of up to 67%, from running and training styles like the Pace Breaker and Fast and Free to golf shorts and swim trunks. Prices start at $29 for the Commission Classic-Fit Short 9" Warpstreme, marked down from its regular $88 price. Shipping is free for all orders. Shop Now at lululemon
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event covers running gear for both men and women, including shorts, tanks, tees, joggers, and jackets. Some markdowns go well beyond the usual range, like the Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5" at $19, down from $68 or the Men's Mile Maker Mesh Short-Sleeve Shirt for $39 ($29 off). Plus, get free shipping on all orders. Shop Now at lululemon
- Men's and women's running shorts, tanks, tees, and jackets included
- Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5" marked down to $19 from $68
- Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5" marked down to $24 from $68
- Pace Breaker Jacket marked down to $129 from $168
- Women's Down for It All Jacket marked down to $159 from $228
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