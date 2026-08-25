lululemon's We Made Too Much Specials includes men's Always In Motion underwear starting at $24, down from $34. Multi-packs are also discounted, including a 5-pack of boxer briefs at $94, down from $128. The lineup spans boxer briefs, boxers, and mesh styles in various lengths and pack sizes. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Buy Now at lululemon
- Always In Motion Boxer Brief available in 3" and 5" lengths
- Multi-packs available in 3-pack and 5-pack options
- Mesh boxer styles included in the lineup
- Long boxer styles available in a 7" length
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Expires 9/1/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
Click "Shop Like New" to be taken to the lululemon Like New resale shop, that is offering gently used gear at significant savings off original retail prices during their back-to-school sale, and an extra 15% off no minimum purchase via promo code "EXTRACREDIT". This is a really rare offer for lululemon Like New, and you'll find some great deals on active and casual wear here after the coupon code. We've pictured the Men's Split Shift Running Shoe for $71 after the coupon code ($87 off). Free shipping applies on orders over $125, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at lululemon
lululemon's We Made Too Much specials cover a wide range of men's shorts with discounts of up to 67%, from running and training styles like the Pace Breaker and Fast and Free to golf shorts and swim trunks. Prices start at $29 for the Commission Classic-Fit Short 9" Warpstreme, marked down from its regular $88 price. Shipping is free for all orders. Shop Now at lululemon
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event covers running gear for both men and women, including shorts, tanks, tees, joggers, and jackets. Some markdowns go well beyond the usual range, like the Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5" at $19, down from $68 or the Men's Mile Maker Mesh Short-Sleeve Shirt for $39 ($29 off). Plus, get free shipping on all orders. Shop Now at lululemon
- Men's and women's running shorts, tanks, tees, and jackets included
- Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5" marked down to $19 from $68
- Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5" marked down to $24 from $68
- Pace Breaker Jacket marked down to $129 from $168
- Women's Down for It All Jacket marked down to $159 from $228
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