lululemon's Men's Trousers We Made Too Much Event covers a wide range of men's trouser styles, with prices starting at $59 against regular prices as high as $148. The selection spans ABC Slim-Fit and Classic-Fit trousers in several fabrics, along with Daydrift pleated trousers, 5 Pocket Pants, and EasyFive straight-leg pants in multiple lengths and colors. Get free shipping on all orders. Shop Now at lululemon
- ABC Slim-Fit and Classic-Fit trousers in fabrics like Warpstreme, WovenAir, and Stretch Cotton VersaTwill
- Men's Daydrift Relaxed-Fit and Classic-Fit pleated trousers
- ABC 5 Pocket Pants available in multiple inseam lengths
- EasyFive Classic-Straight, Loose-Straight, and Slim-Straight Pants
- ABC Slim-Fit Golf Trouser included in the lineup
- Multiple colors offered across most styles
-
Expires 9/1/2026
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
At Woot, get these Amazon Essentials Men's Athletic-fit Stretch Golf Pants for $13. It's a great price for a pair of men's golf pants. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Woot, get this Amazon Essentials Men's Regular Fit Five Pocket Pants for $11.99. It's a great deal for a pair of men's pants. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
These prAna Stretch Zion Field Pants are $29.40, down from $98. That's $30 under REI's sale price and the lowest price we could find. They're available in a large range of sizes and inseam lengths. They're built with UPF 50+ sun protection and a ventilated gusset for added mobility. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at prAna
- Standard-tapered fit with an elastic pull-on waistband
- Adjustable internal & external drawcord
- UPF 50+ sun protection
- Ventilated inseam gusset for airflow & mobility
- Front drop-in hand pockets & concealed zipper coin pocket
- Back patch pockets with a flap on the right pocket
eBay offers the Goodfellow & Co Men's Seersucker E-Waist Trousers in two colors for $8.76 via promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" for a $31 savings. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
Click "Shop Like New" to be taken to the lululemon Like New resale shop, that is offering gently used gear at significant savings off original retail prices during their back-to-school sale, and an extra 15% off no minimum purchase via promo code "EXTRACREDIT". This is a really rare offer for lululemon Like New, and you'll find some great deals on active and casual wear here after the coupon code. We've pictured the Men's Split Shift Running Shoe for $71 after the coupon code ($87 off). Free shipping applies on orders over $125, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at lululemon
lululemon's We Made Too Much specials cover a wide range of men's shorts with discounts of up to 67%, from running and training styles like the Pace Breaker and Fast and Free to golf shorts and swim trunks. Prices start at $29 for the Commission Classic-Fit Short 9" Warpstreme, marked down from its regular $88 price. Shipping is free for all orders. Shop Now at lululemon
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event covers running gear for both men and women, including shorts, tanks, tees, joggers, and jackets. Some markdowns go well beyond the usual range, like the Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5" at $19, down from $68 or the Men's Mile Maker Mesh Short-Sleeve Shirt for $39 ($29 off). Plus, get free shipping on all orders. Shop Now at lululemon
- Men's and women's running shorts, tanks, tees, and jackets included
- Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5" marked down to $19 from $68
- Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5" marked down to $24 from $68
- Pace Breaker Jacket marked down to $129 from $168
- Women's Down for It All Jacket marked down to $159 from $228
Sign In or Register