lululemon's We Made Too Much Event covers a wide range of men's pants, joggers, and trousers, with prices starting at $59. Styles like the ABC Slim-Fit Trouser and Pace Breaker Jogger are marked down from their regular prices of up to $148, spanning fits from slim to relaxed and lengths from shorter to tall. Plus, get free shipping on all orders. Shop Now at lululemon
- Styles include joggers, trousers, track pants, and slim-fit pants
- Prices range from $59 to $99
- Available in multiple fits including regular, tall, and shorter
- Includes fabrics like Warpstreme, Utilitech, and VersaTwill
-
Expires 8/25/2026
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
At Woot, get these Amazon Essentials Men's Athletic-fit Stretch Golf Pants for $13. It's a great price for a pair of men's golf pants. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
These prAna Stretch Zion Field Pants are $29.40, down from $98. That's $30 under REI's sale price and the lowest price we could find. They're available in a large range of sizes and inseam lengths. They're built with UPF 50+ sun protection and a ventilated gusset for added mobility. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at prAna
- Standard-tapered fit with an elastic pull-on waistband
- Adjustable internal & external drawcord
- UPF 50+ sun protection
- Ventilated inseam gusset for airflow & mobility
- Front drop-in hand pockets & concealed zipper coin pocket
- Back patch pockets with a flap on the right pocket
Use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to drop the Goodfellow & Co Men's Plaid Dress Trousers in two colors for $8.03 for a $42 savings. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
eBay offers the Goodfellow & Co Men's Seersucker E-Waist Trousers in two colors for $8.76 via promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" for a $31 savings. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
Click "Shop Like New" to be taken to the lululemon Like New resale shop, that is offering gently used gear at significant savings off original retail prices during their back-to-school sale, and an extra 15% off no minimum purchase via promo code "EXTRACREDIT". This is a really rare offer for lululemon Like New, and you'll find some great deals on active and casual wear here after the coupon code. We've pictured the Men's Split Shift Running Shoe for $71 after the coupon code ($87 off). Free shipping applies on orders over $125, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at lululemon
lululemon's We Made Too Much specials cover a wide range of men's shorts with discounts of up to 67%, from running and training styles like the Pace Breaker and Fast and Free to golf shorts and swim trunks. Prices start at $29 for the Commission Classic-Fit Short 9" Warpstreme, marked down from its regular $88 price. Shipping is free for all orders. Shop Now at lululemon
If you're a size 0, you can get these lululemon Align High-Rise Shorts at a steal. They're just $9 in the pictured Allspice color, and they'll ship for free. They won't last much longer as stock in other sizes have sold out super quickly. The shorts are made with the brand's buttery-soft Nulu fabric. Note that this item is final sale. Buy Now at lululemon
- High-rise fit
- 6" inseam length
- Made with buttery-soft Nulu fabric
- Designed for yoga and low-impact movement
- Final sale item
Sign In or Register