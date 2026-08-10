lululemon's We Made Too Much Event covers a range of men's hats, including ball caps, snapbacks, bucket hats, and running hats. The Structured Classic Ball Cap *Script (pictured) drops to $19 from its regular $38 price, while the Reversible Cotton Bucket Hat starts at $24, down from $48. Get free shipping with any order. Buy Now at lululemon
- Styles include ball caps, snapbacks, bucket hats, and running hats
- Structured Classic Ball Cap starts at $29, down from $44
- The Game Days Snapback starts at $24, down from $44
- Reversible Cotton Bucket Hat starts at $24, down from $48
- Multi-Panel Running Hat and Fast and Free Running Hat priced at $29, down from $38
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Expires 8/17/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 2/5
Get a range of celebrity and character balaclava masks at just $4.50. This could be your chance to become The Rock (pictured), Tom Cruise, Kanye West, and more. Buy Now at eBay
This Nordstrom Rack men's watch sale includes budget picks and luxury names alike, with brands like Citizen, Tissot, Bulova, Gevril and Movado discounted by up to 86% off. A Gevril Montauk Bracelet Watch sees a massive drop to $440 from $2,895, while a Fossil Bannon Multifunction Watch is $60. The selection also includes Apple Watch bands and smartwatch straps starting under $30. Shipping is free on all orders over $89, too. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Brands include Citizen, Tissot, Bulova, Movado, and Fossil
- Styles include chronograph, automatic, bracelet, and leather strap watches
- Case sizes range from about 28mm to 51mm
- Includes Apple Watch bands and smartwatch straps
- Discounts on this page run up to 86% off
- Over 1,100 items available in the men's watch category
At Amazon, get this The North Face Berkeley Crossbody Bag for $28. It's the best price we could find by $12. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
Click "Shop Like New" to be taken to the lululemon Like New resale shop, that is offering gently used gear at significant savings off original retail prices during their back-to-school sale, and an extra 15% off no minimum purchase via promo code "EXTRACREDIT". This is a really rare offer for lululemon Like New, and you'll find some great deals on active and casual wear here after the coupon code. We've pictured the Men's Split Shift Running Shoe for $71 after the coupon code ($87 off). Free shipping applies on orders over $125, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at lululemon
If you're a size 0, you can get these lululemon Align High-Rise Shorts at a steal. They're just $9 in the pictured Allspice color, and they'll ship for free. They won't last much longer as stock in other sizes have sold out super quickly. The shorts are made with the brand's buttery-soft Nulu fabric. Note that this item is final sale. Buy Now at lululemon
- High-rise fit
- 6" inseam length
- Made with buttery-soft Nulu fabric
- Designed for yoga and low-impact movement
- Final sale item
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event covers men's workwear including ABC trousers, dress pants, polos, and shirts. Prices start at $24 for select shirts, with ABC trousers dropping from as much as $148 down to $89 or less. The selection spans several fits and fabrics, including Warpstreme, WovenAir, and Stretch Cotton VersaTwill trousers. We've pictured the Men's ABC Slim-Fit 32L Stretch Cotton VersaTwill Trouser for $69 (half off). Get free shipping on any order. Shop Now at lululemon
- ABC trouser styles available in multiple inseam lengths
- Dress and casual trousers marked down from $128-$148
- Short and long-sleeve shirts starting at $24
- Polo shirts available in short and long-sleeve styles
- Overshirts and jerseys included in the markdowns
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