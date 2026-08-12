This lululemon Airing Easy Long-Sleeve Shirt is $34, down from $98, and a savings of 65%. Shipping is free. Buy Now at lululemon
- Breathable WovenAir fabric
- Quick-drying material
- Classic fit
- Button-down long-sleeve style
- Designed for casual wear
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Expires 8/19/2026
Published 51 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
A lightweight linen button-down shirt that works for casual summer wear or beach trips. Apply coupon code "3Q7ACEDM" for a savings of $10. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Amazon
- Breathable cotton linen fabric
- Casual button-down beach style
- Machine washable material
32 Degrees offers the 32 Degrees Men's Stretch Flow Tipped Polo from $5.99. Coupon code "NEWSTIP" cuts the starting price to $3.99. That's $24 off its $30 comparison value. It's built with quick-drying, anti-pilling polyester and a contrast tipped collar and sleeves for a classic golf-style look. Shipping adds $6, but you can spend $32 or more to get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 100% polyester construction
- Regular fit
- 28.5" body length (size M)
- Contrast tipped collar, placket, and sleeves
- Quick-drying, anti-pilling fabric
- Tag-free label
- Available in multiple colors, at either $3.99 or $5.99 after the coupon
This kind of pack makes sense if you want breathable warm-weather shirts you can wear casually without worrying too much about them. Apply coupon code "CTM19" for a savings of $50. Shipping adds $9. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Fabric blend of 70% cotton and 30% linen
- Button-down collar design with long sleeves
- Machine washable fabric for easy care
- Breathable material suitable for casual wear
- Includes three shirts per pack
Banana Republic Factory offers its Banana Republic Factory Men's Standard-Fit Pique Polo in Mosstone for $14.98 in cart for a $35 savings. Other colors start at $16. Shipping starts at $5, but Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (It's free to join, and free shipping applies to your cart total before any extra discounts.) Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
Click "Shop Like New" to be taken to the lululemon Like New resale shop, that is offering gently used gear at significant savings off original retail prices during their back-to-school sale, and an extra 15% off no minimum purchase via promo code "EXTRACREDIT". This is a really rare offer for lululemon Like New, and you'll find some great deals on active and casual wear here after the coupon code. We've pictured the Men's Split Shift Running Shoe for $71 after the coupon code ($87 off). Free shipping applies on orders over $125, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at lululemon
If you're a size 0, you can get these lululemon Align High-Rise Shorts at a steal. They're just $9 in the pictured Allspice color, and they'll ship for free. They won't last much longer as stock in other sizes have sold out super quickly. The shorts are made with the brand's buttery-soft Nulu fabric. Note that this item is final sale. Buy Now at lululemon
- High-rise fit
- 6" inseam length
- Made with buttery-soft Nulu fabric
- Designed for yoga and low-impact movement
- Final sale item
lululemon's clothing specials for work and travel cover a wide range of markdowns across men's and women's styles, including trousers, joggers, shorts, polos, and hoodies. The Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Bodysuit stands out at $29, down from $88, while the Women's Cityverse Sneaker is $89, down from $138. We've pictured the Men's Daydrift Relaxed-Fit Pleated Trouser for $99 ($49 off). All orders get free shipping. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, and footwear
- Zeroed In Short-Sleeve Shirt priced at $39, down from $58
- Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Bodysuit priced at $29, down from $88
- Women's Cityverse Sneaker priced at $89, down from $138
- Sizes and colors vary by item and may be limited
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