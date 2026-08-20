Apply coupon code "Dealnews8" to knock $8 off and get this deal. The iTalkPet silicone dog ID tag can be engraved on both sides with a pet's name, phone number, and address. The flexible silicone material won't damage collars and is designed to resist wear from weather, keeping the engraving legible over time. Buy Now at iTalkPet
- Personalized engraving on both sides
- Space for pet name, phone number, and address
- Soft, flexible silicone construction
- Won't damage collars
- Weather-resistant and long-lasting
- Available in multiple colors
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Code "Dealnews8"
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Expires 9/20/2026
Published 2 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
At Amazon, add two items from this selection which spans dog and cat food, coffee, breakfast cereal, and personal care items, to your cart to get 50% off the cheapest item. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This Carhartt Firm Duck Insulated Large Dog Chore Coat is $32.99 at Amazon today. That's its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
It's not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me. (ie. 3am zoomies, napping, and using a litter box) Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's End of Summer Pet Goodies sale covers a wide mix of dog and cat gear, from cat towers and scratching posts to automatic feeders and dog crates. A Truck & SUV Dog Back Seat Cover is discounted to $39, down from $138, while a KDSOM Self Cleaning Litter Box drops to $100 from $200. The sale spans beds, toys, feeders, training tools, and travel accessories for both cats and dogs. This deal ends August 24. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company