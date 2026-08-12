eBay's auto parts and accessories sale covers everything from radiators and diagnostic scan tools to truck bed liners, tonneau covers, and trailer tires. Shoppers can use promo code "AUTODEALS26" for an extra 10% off parts and accessories. A 68" tri-fold tonneau cover for Dodge Ram trucks is discounted to $134 after the coupon code, down from $248, one of the steeper markdowns in the sale. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at eBay
- Radiators available for trucks and SUVs including Chevy, GMC, Dodge Ram, and Nissan models
- Truck bed liners and spray-on coatings from U-POL
- Bidirectional OBD2 diagnostic scan tools with lifetime free updates
- Trailer tires available in multiple sizes and load ratings
- Tonneau covers, running boards, and fenders for pickup trucks
- Auto paint and clearcoat kits from Sherwin Williams and Acme
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
Clip the on-page promo code to drop the price, making for a savings of better than half off. Each pen covers up to 10 square feet and leaves a high-gloss finish, and buying in a pair gives drivers a backup for future touch-ups. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 2 scratch removal pens
- Covers up to 10 square feet
- High-gloss finish
- 5 ml of wax-based formula per pen
- Suitable for cars, SUVs, and motorcycles
- Lightweight, portable design
Lowe's has a wide range of automotive gear on sale, from jump starters to truck tool boxes and engine hoists. A NEXPOW 3000-Amp car jump starter with an air compressor is $69.99, down from $99.99, while a GAOMON 1-ton gantry crane is $1,017.99, down from $2,261.99. The sale spans smaller garage essentials as well as heavier-duty equipment like trailer dollies and hydraulic engine hoists. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Includes car jump starters and battery boosters
- Truck tool boxes and cargo carriers included
- Engine hoists and shop cranes for garage use
- Bed liner kits and gas cans included
- Trailer dollies and hitch accessories available
Camco covers a wide range of RV essentials on Amazon, from water filters and sewer hose kits to leveling blocks and portable toilets. Prices span from $7 for a plastic plate dispenser up to nearly $400 for a 36-gallon RV tote tank, making it easy to find gear across several categories in one place. Many items carry strong customer ratings, including several sewer hose kits and water filters rated 4.7 stars and above. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes RV water filters, sewer hose kits, and drinking water hoses
- RV tote tanks available in 15, 21, 28, and 36-gallon sizes
- RV leveling blocks, stabilizer jack pads, and trailer ramps included
- Toilet treatments, portable toilets, and waste bags in the lineup
- RV extension cords rated for 30-amp and 50-amp connections
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
Get a range of celebrity and character balaclava masks at just $4.50. This could be your chance to become The Rock (pictured), Tom Cruise, Kanye West, and more. Buy Now at eBay
Use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to drop the open-box One Bite pizza oven to its best-ever price of $40.48. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
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