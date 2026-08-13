Here you'll find deals on a large selection of discounted adidas men's tees. Even better, use promo code "SPLASH" to get an extra 20% off, dropping starting prices to $12. Shipping is free for adiClub members. (It's free to join.) Deal ends August 16. Buy Now at adidas
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Expires 8/16/2026
Published 42 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
A lightweight linen button-down shirt that works for casual summer wear or beach trips. Apply coupon code "3Q7ACEDM" for a savings of $10. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Amazon
- Breathable cotton linen fabric
- Casual button-down beach style
- Machine washable material
32 Degrees offers the 32 Degrees Men's Stretch Flow Tipped Polo from $5.99. Coupon code "NEWSTIP" cuts the starting price to $3.99. That's $24 off its $30 comparison value. It's built with quick-drying, anti-pilling polyester and a contrast tipped collar and sleeves for a classic golf-style look. Shipping adds $6, but you can spend $32 or more to get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 100% polyester construction
- Regular fit
- 28.5" body length (size M)
- Contrast tipped collar, placket, and sleeves
- Quick-drying, anti-pilling fabric
- Tag-free label
- Available in multiple colors, at either $3.99 or $5.99 after the coupon
This kind of pack makes sense if you want breathable warm-weather shirts you can wear casually without worrying too much about them. Apply coupon code "CTM19" for a savings of $50. Shipping adds $9. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Fabric blend of 70% cotton and 30% linen
- Button-down collar design with long sleeves
- Machine washable fabric for easy care
- Breathable material suitable for casual wear
- Includes three shirts per pack
Banana Republic Factory offers its Banana Republic Factory Men's Standard-Fit Pique Polo in Mosstone for $14.98 in cart for a $35 savings. Other colors start at $16. Shipping starts at $5, but Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (It's free to join, and free shipping applies to your cart total before any extra discounts.) Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
adidas has thousands of men's shoes and clothing items marked down, with discounts reaching 50% off on national team jerseys like the Italy 26 Home Jersey and USA 94 Graphic Sweatshirt. Shoes are also well represented, with the adidas Samba OG, adidas Campus 00s, and adidas Ultraboost 1.0 running shoes dropping significantly. You can also use the promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off nearly everything in this sale section. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes Samba OG and Campus 00s shoes at 30% off
- Ultraboost 1.0 shoes discounted 30%
- National team jerseys, including Italy, Germany, and USA, up to 50% off
- Track tops, sweatshirts, and jackets included in the sale
- Running and performance shoes such as Adizero EVO SL and Galaxy 7 included
Promo code "SPLASH" stacks an extra 20% off already-reduced Terrex gear at adidas, with discounts ranging from 10% to 50% off before the code. The sale includes men's, women's, and kids' hiking shoes, boots, and trail runners, including waterproof options built with Rain.Rdy or Gore-Tex membranes, plus matching rain jackets, pants, and joggers. adiClub members also get free shipping on every order, and it's free to join. Coupon ends August 17. Shop Now at adidas
- Terrex hiking shoes, boots, and trail running shoes for men, women, and kids
- Rain.Rdy and Gore-Tex waterproof hiking styles included
- Terrex rain jackets, pants, and joggers also discounted
- Discounts range from 10% to 50% off across styles
- Multiple colorways available on select styles
adidas is cutting up to 50% off jerseys as part of its Back to School Sale. Plus, the promo code "DN15" takes an extra 15% off lots of styles in here (though some more recent club and national soccer jerseys are excluded from the coupon discount). Even though they're excluded from the coupon, the Argentina 2026 jerseys are discounted for the first time and marked at 30% off. Germany, Italy, and Greece kits are also 50% off. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). The coupon expires on August 13.
If you spend over $130 at adidas, you can sign into your adiClub member account and claim an Apple TV 1-month subscription for free. Shop Now at adidas
- Soccer, hockey, and basketball jerseys included
- National team jerseys such as Argentina, Italy, and Germany
- Authentic and replica styles available
- Men's, women's, and kids' sizing options
- Some styles feature AEROREADY moisture management
adidas has hats starting at $12, with discounts reaching 50% off across styles like snapbacks, beanies, visors, and bucket hats. Take another 15% off with promo code "DN15". We've pictured the adidas Men's Ultimate Hat for $11 after the coupon code ($15 off). adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Styles include snapbacks, beanies, visors, and bucket hats
- Prices start at $12
- Discounts range up to 50% off
- Includes kids', men's, and women's sizing
- Options in performance, originals, and sportswear collections
- Some styles feature team and brand collaborations
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