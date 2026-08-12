adidas has discounted a large selection of adidas men's hats. Even better, use promo code "SPLASH" to get an extra 20% off, dropping starting prices to $12. Shipping is free for adiClub members. (It's free to join.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at adidas
Get a range of celebrity and character balaclava masks at just $4.50. This could be your chance to become The Rock (pictured), Tom Cruise, Kanye West, and more. Buy Now at eBay
This Nordstrom Rack men's watch sale includes budget picks and luxury names alike, with brands like Citizen, Tissot, Bulova, Gevril and Movado discounted by up to 86% off. A Gevril Montauk Bracelet Watch sees a massive drop to $440 from $2,895, while a Fossil Bannon Multifunction Watch is $60. The selection also includes Apple Watch bands and smartwatch straps starting under $30. Shipping is free on all orders over $89, too. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Brands include Citizen, Tissot, Bulova, Movado, and Fossil
- Styles include chronograph, automatic, bracelet, and leather strap watches
- Case sizes range from about 28mm to 51mm
- Includes Apple Watch bands and smartwatch straps
- Discounts on this page run up to 86% off
- Over 1,100 items available in the men's watch category
At Amazon, get this The North Face Berkeley Crossbody Bag for $28. It's the best price we could find by $12. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Here you'll find a selection of discounted adidas men's socks and sock multipacks. Even better, promo code "SUNNY" takes an extra 25% off, dropping starting prices here to $6.75. Shipping is free for adiClub members. (It's free to join.) Buy Now at adidas
adidas has thousands of men's shoes and clothing items marked down, with discounts reaching 50% off on national team jerseys like the Italy 26 Home Jersey and USA 94 Graphic Sweatshirt. Shoes are also well represented, with the adidas Samba OG, adidas Campus 00s, and adidas Ultraboost 1.0 running shoes dropping significantly. You can also use the promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off nearly everything in this sale section. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes Samba OG and Campus 00s shoes at 30% off
- Ultraboost 1.0 shoes discounted 30%
- National team jerseys, including Italy, Germany, and USA, up to 50% off
- Track tops, sweatshirts, and jackets included in the sale
- Running and performance shoes such as Adizero EVO SL and Galaxy 7 included
adidas is cutting up to 50% off jerseys as part of its Back to School Sale. Plus, the promo code "DN15" takes an extra 15% off lots of styles in here (though some more recent club and national soccer jerseys are excluded from the coupon discount). Even though they're excluded from the coupon, the Argentina 2026 jerseys are discounted for the first time and marked at 30% off. Germany, Italy, and Greece kits are also 50% off. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). The coupon expires on August 13.
If you spend over $130 at adidas, you can sign into your adiClub member account and claim an Apple TV 1-month subscription for free. Shop Now at adidas
- Soccer, hockey, and basketball jerseys included
- National team jerseys such as Argentina, Italy, and Germany
- Authentic and replica styles available
- Men's, women's, and kids' sizing options
- Some styles feature AEROREADY moisture management
adidas has hats starting at $12, with discounts reaching 50% off across styles like snapbacks, beanies, visors, and bucket hats. Take another 15% off with promo code "DN15". We've pictured the adidas Men's Ultimate Hat for $11 after the coupon code ($15 off). adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Styles include snapbacks, beanies, visors, and bucket hats
- Prices start at $12
- Discounts range up to 50% off
- Includes kids', men's, and women's sizing
- Options in performance, originals, and sportswear collections
- Some styles feature team and brand collaborations
Sign In or Register