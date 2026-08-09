Ending today, eBay offers the adidas Men's Ultimashow Shoes in Core Black for $22.40 via promo code "FIRSTBELL20". That's a $6 low today. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
For one last day, you can get an extra 40% off all the already-discounted clearance shoes in this Hibbett's sale. It applies to big brands like Nike, New Balance, and ASICS and some we're seeing some best-ever prices on Nike Air Jordans in the mix. Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at Hibbett Sports
- Additional 40% off select styles applied in bag
- Includes men's, women's, and kids' shoes
- Brands include Nike, Jordan, New Balance, ASICS, and Brooks
- Free shipping on eligible orders
- Some styles available for same-day pickup
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Nordstrom Rack has a wide range of Birkenstock styles marked down, including the Arizona, Boston, and Gizeh sandals and clogs. Some are marked as high as 60% off. Prices dip as low as $22.48 for select styles, with some items like the Papillio by Birkenstock Theda Platform Wedge Sandal at 50% off. Kids' sandals are also included, alongside sneakers and slippers. Everything over $89 will ship for free. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Sandals, clogs, slides, and slippers included
- Styles like Arizona, Boston, Gizeh, and Mayari discounted
- Kids' styles also marked down
- Sneakers and loafers included in the sale
Woot is discounting Birkenstock and UGG footwear, with the Ugg Lowmel Meadow Women's Sneakers dropping to $84.99, half off their $170 reference price. UGG slippers, boots, and sandals are also included alongside Birkenstock Arizona and Gizeh sandals in various leather and Birko-Flor styles. The Birkenstock & UGG Footwear sale runs through August 13. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
eBay has a range of Yamaha home audio gear discounted up to 40% off, including receivers, CD players, and outdoor speakers in refurbished, open-box, and brand new condition. The Yamaha R-S202 stereo receiver is available for as little as $159, down from $219.95, while the Yamaha RX-A2A AVENTAGE 7.2-channel receiver drops to $662 from a $1,099.95 list price. All items ship from an authorized Yamaha seller with free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
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