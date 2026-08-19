The adidas USA 94 Graphic Sweatshirt is already 50% off at $55. Apply promo code "DN15" to drop the final price to $46.75 in car. It's made from French terry fabric and cut in a loose fit, with graphics inspired by the 1994 FIFA World Cup era. adidaClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at adidas
- Loose, relaxed fit
- Made of soft French terry fabric
- Features FIFA 94-era graphics
- adidas branding on the front
- Pullover crew neck style
REI offers its REI Co-op Men's Trailmade Insulated Hoodie for $29.83. That's a $70 savings. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
This is a great price for the Hurley Men's Naturals Pullover at Dick's Sporting Goods. It's marked down to $13 in two different colors. You'd pay at least $30 for similar Hurley hoodies today at Amazon. It's made from a cotton-polyester blend with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric and stretch binding at the sleeves and waist. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Regular fit
- Moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric
- Cut-out and stitched natural panels for design detail
- Stretch binding at sleeves and waist
- Embroidered Hurley logo
- 61% cotton, 39% polyester, machine washable
Built for gym sessions or light runs where you don't want extra bulk weighing you down, this hoodie suits anyone stocking up on basic workout layers without spending much. Apply coupon code "XFYUV4R0" for a total savings of at least $11. They are available in several colors (Navy pictured). Buy Now at Amazon
- Soft breathable four-way stretch fabric
- Friction-free raglan sleeves for unrestricted movement
- Spacious front kangaroo pocket for essentials
- Durable shape-retaining performance fabric
- Versatile design for athletics and casual wear
If you wear a size XS or Medium in hoodies, this is a great price on the adidas Originals Adicolor hoodie. It's down to just $15, which is $45 cheaper than the best price we could find live on adidas today. It's available in Tech Olive only at this price and is made from a cotton and recycled polyester blend. Shipping is free over $49 and the deal ends on August 1. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Regular fit pullover hoodie
- 70% cotton, 30% recycled polyester fleece blend
- Drawcord-adjustable hood
- Ribbed cuffs and hem
- Front kangaroo pocket
- adidas logo on chest
adidas has thousands of men's shoes and clothing items marked down, with discounts reaching 50% off on national team jerseys like the Italy 26 Home Jersey and USA 94 Graphic Sweatshirt. Shoes are also well represented, with the adidas Samba OG, adidas Campus 00s, and adidas Ultraboost 1.0 running shoes dropping significantly. You can also use the promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off nearly everything in this sale section. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes Samba OG and Campus 00s shoes at 30% off
- Ultraboost 1.0 shoes discounted 30%
- National team jerseys, including Italy, Germany, and USA, up to 50% off
- Track tops, sweatshirts, and jackets included in the sale
- Running and performance shoes such as Adizero EVO SL and Galaxy 7 included
adidas has added fresh markdowns across shoes, clothing, and accessories for men, women, and kids, with discounts reaching up to 50% off. Plus, use our exclusive promo code "DN15" to get an extra 15% off most styles. Exclusions apply. Deals span multiple categories, from everyday sportswear as well as team and lifestyle gear. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes shoes, clothing, and accessories for men, women, and kids
- Discounts range from 10% to 50% off original prices
- Styles span Originals, Sportswear, and Performance lines
- Includes team gear such as jerseys and cleats
- Some items feature moisture-wicking AEROREADY and CLIMACOOL fabric
adidas is offering up to 40% off men's shoes, including Originals styles like the adidas Samba OGs and Superstar IIs, performance picks like the Ultraboost 1.0s, and cleats like the Adizero Impact+ IIs. You can then apply the promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off most shoes in this sale. Stock continues to go pretty fast on the cheaper sneakers. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at adidas
- Includes Originals styles like Samba OG, Campus 00s, and Superstar II
- Performance running and training shoes such as Ultraboost 1.0 and Adizero EVO SL
- Football cleats including Adizero Electric II and Adizero Impact II
- Discounts range from 10% to 40% off
- Prices span from $39 to $217
adidas has marked down men's items across shoes, backpacks, jackets, and t-shirts, with discounts ranging from 10% to 50% off. Even better, use promo code "DN15" on most items to get an extra 15% off. adiClub members get free shipping on all orders. (It's free to join.) Shop Now at adidas
Sign In or Register