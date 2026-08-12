At adidas, get the adidas Men's Runfalcon 6 Cloudfoam Shoes for $37 with promo code "SPLASH". They're within a buck of the best-ever price we've seen for them. Shipping is free for adiClub members. (It's free to join.) Deal ends August 16. Buy Now at adidas
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Nordstrom Rack has a wide range of Birkenstock styles marked down, including the Arizona, Boston, and Gizeh sandals and clogs. Some are marked as high as 60% off. Prices dip as low as $22.48 for select styles, with some items like the Papillio by Birkenstock Theda Platform Wedge Sandal at 50% off. Kids' sandals are also included, alongside sneakers and slippers. Everything over $89 will ship for free. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Sandals, clogs, slides, and slippers included
- Styles like Arizona, Boston, Gizeh, and Mayari discounted
- Kids' styles also marked down
- Sneakers and loafers included in the sale
Woot is discounting Birkenstock and UGG footwear, with the Ugg Lowmel Meadow Women's Sneakers dropping to $84.99, half off their $170 reference price. UGG slippers, boots, and sandals are also included alongside Birkenstock Arizona and Gizeh sandals in various leather and Birko-Flor styles. The Birkenstock & UGG Footwear sale runs through August 13. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection
Here you'll find a selection of discounted adidas men's socks and sock multipacks. Even better, promo code "SUNNY" takes an extra 25% off, dropping starting prices here to $6.75. Shipping is free for adiClub members. (It's free to join.) Buy Now at adidas
adidas has thousands of men's shoes and clothing items marked down, with discounts reaching 50% off on national team jerseys like the Italy 26 Home Jersey and USA 94 Graphic Sweatshirt. Shoes are also well represented, with the adidas Samba OG, adidas Campus 00s, and adidas Ultraboost 1.0 running shoes dropping significantly. You can also use the promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off nearly everything in this sale section. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes Samba OG and Campus 00s shoes at 30% off
- Ultraboost 1.0 shoes discounted 30%
- National team jerseys, including Italy, Germany, and USA, up to 50% off
- Track tops, sweatshirts, and jackets included in the sale
- Running and performance shoes such as Adizero EVO SL and Galaxy 7 included
adidas is cutting up to 50% off jerseys as part of its Back to School Sale. Plus, the promo code "DN15" takes an extra 15% off lots of styles in here (though some more recent club and national soccer jerseys are excluded from the coupon discount). Even though they're excluded from the coupon, the Argentina 2026 jerseys are discounted for the first time and marked at 30% off. Germany, Italy, and Greece kits are also 50% off. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). The coupon expires on August 13.
If you spend over $130 at adidas, you can sign into your adiClub member account and claim an Apple TV 1-month subscription for free. Shop Now at adidas
- Soccer, hockey, and basketball jerseys included
- National team jerseys such as Argentina, Italy, and Germany
- Authentic and replica styles available
- Men's, women's, and kids' sizing options
- Some styles feature AEROREADY moisture management
adidas has hats starting at $12, with discounts reaching 50% off across styles like snapbacks, beanies, visors, and bucket hats. Take another 15% off with promo code "DN15". We've pictured the adidas Men's Ultimate Hat for $11 after the coupon code ($15 off). adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Styles include snapbacks, beanies, visors, and bucket hats
- Prices start at $12
- Discounts range up to 50% off
- Includes kids', men's, and women's sizing
- Options in performance, originals, and sportswear collections
- Some styles feature team and brand collaborations
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