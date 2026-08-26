This adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Hoodie drops to $19.50 with coupon code "AUGUST50", down from the $65 list price, and the lowest price we could find by $17. It's available in Pure Ruby at this price. This deal ends August 27. Buy Now at eBay
- Embroidered adidas Badge of Sport logo
- Signature 3-Stripes design
- Fleece construction
- Made with a blend of recycled and renewable materials
- New with tags
Anglers, hikers, or anyone spending hours outdoors will get real use out of the UPF 50+ coverage and breathable long sleeves. Apply coupon code "JDZMHDFY" for a total savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- UPF 50+ UV protection blocks UVA and UVB rays
- Lightweight quick-drying moisture-wicking fabric
- Sun-blocking hood with thumbholes for secure fit
- Drop-shoulder sleeves for enhanced range of motion
- High-performance stretch fabric for versatile sports
REI offers its REI Co-op Men's Trailmade Insulated Hoodie for $29.83. That's a $70 savings. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
This is a great price for the Hurley Men's Naturals Pullover at Dick's Sporting Goods. It's marked down to $13 in two different colors. You'd pay at least $30 for similar Hurley hoodies today at Amazon. It's made from a cotton-polyester blend with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric and stretch binding at the sleeves and waist. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Regular fit
- Moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric
- Cut-out and stitched natural panels for design detail
- Stretch binding at sleeves and waist
- Embroidered Hurley logo
- 61% cotton, 39% polyester, machine washable
Woot offers the Hanes Men's Originals French Terry Quarter Zip Pullover for $7.99. That's a $12 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends September 18th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this onn. 11" Tablet Pro drops to $41.40, down from its $89 list price. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, giving it enough room for apps and media at a budget price point. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 11" display
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 2.8 GHz octa-core processor
adidas is offering up to 60% off in its eBay outlet store, with an extra 50% off using promo code "AUGUST50". The sale spans running shoes, slides, apparel, and accessories, such as the adidas Ultraboost 5X shoes at $130 to $140, down from $180, and the Gazelle Indoor shoes at $61, down from $130. Coupon ends August 27. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
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