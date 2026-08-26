As part of its End of Summer Sale, adidas has discounted men's sneakers across Originals, Performance, and Sportswear lines, with discounts reaching 50% off. Plus, you can use the promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off most pairs in this sale section. After the coupon, you can find adidas Campus 00s for $47, down from $110, alongside running styles like the adidas Ultraboost 5Xs at $115 and hiking shoes from the Terrex line. adiClub members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). The sale ends on August 28. Shop Now at adidas