The adidas Adizero Pacer shoes are currently $64, down from $80. Most sellers are charging $80 or more for the popular road running style. Coupons do not apply, but adiClub discounts can be used. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at adidas
- Engineered mesh upper for breathability
- Lightstrike midsole for lightweight cushioning
- Full-length midsole for a responsive ride
- Adiwear outsole for durable grip
- Regular fit w/ adjustable lacing
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Woot's Skechers sale spans hundreds of styles for men, women, and kids, with prices as low as $19.99 and discounts reaching up to 73% off. Several arch-support styles in the mix use Skechers' Arch Fit insole system, which has earned the American Podiatric Medical Association's Seal of Acceptance on many models. The sale also includes hands-free slip-on designs that let you step into the shoe without bending down, alongside classic sneakers, boots, and sandals. This deal ends August 25. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection
REI offers The North Face Men's Base Camp Waterproof Mules for $38.83. That's a $91 low. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
adidas has thousands of men's shoes and clothing items marked down, with discounts reaching 50% off on national team jerseys like the Italy 26 Home Jersey and USA 94 Graphic Sweatshirt. Shoes are also well represented, with the adidas Samba OG, adidas Campus 00s, and adidas Ultraboost 1.0 running shoes dropping significantly. You can also use the promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off nearly everything in this sale section. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes Samba OG and Campus 00s shoes at 30% off
- Ultraboost 1.0 shoes discounted 30%
- National team jerseys, including Italy, Germany, and USA, up to 50% off
- Track tops, sweatshirts, and jackets included in the sale
- Running and performance shoes such as Adizero EVO SL and Galaxy 7 included
adidas has added fresh markdowns across shoes, clothing, and accessories for men, women, and kids, with discounts reaching up to 50% off. Plus, use our exclusive promo code "DN15" to get an extra 15% off most styles. Exclusions apply. Deals span multiple categories, from everyday sportswear as well as team and lifestyle gear. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes shoes, clothing, and accessories for men, women, and kids
- Discounts range from 10% to 50% off original prices
- Styles span Originals, Sportswear, and Performance lines
- Includes team gear such as jerseys and cleats
- Some items feature moisture-wicking AEROREADY and CLIMACOOL fabric
adidas is offering up to 40% off men's shoes, including Originals styles like the adidas Samba OGs and Superstar IIs, performance picks like the Ultraboost 1.0s, and cleats like the Adizero Impact+ IIs. You can then apply the promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off most shoes in this sale. Stock continues to go pretty fast on the cheaper sneakers. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at adidas
- Includes Originals styles like Samba OG, Campus 00s, and Superstar II
- Performance running and training shoes such as Ultraboost 1.0 and Adizero EVO SL
- Football cleats including Adizero Electric II and Adizero Impact II
- Discounts range from 10% to 40% off
- Prices span from $39 to $217
adidas has marked down men's items across shoes, backpacks, jackets, and t-shirts, with discounts ranging from 10% to 50% off. Even better, use promo code "DN15" on most items to get an extra 15% off. adiClub members get free shipping on all orders. (It's free to join.) Shop Now at adidas
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