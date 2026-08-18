adidas is running a Buy More Save More promotion where shoppers can get two kids tees for $25, covering a wide range of Originals and Sportswear graphic tee styles. Add two tees to cart and the price will drop (make sure no coupons are applied). Individual tees on the page range from $14 up to $30, so pairing two of them can bring notable savings depending on which styles are chosen. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at adidas
- Kids Originals and Kids Sportswear short and long sleeve tees
- Graphic, camo, and logo print designs available
- Multiple color options on select styles
- Individual tees priced from $14 to $30
- Discounted bundle price applies when buying two kids tees
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Expires 9/1/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Mud Pie's Warehouse Sale covers a wide range of holiday and Halloween items, with prices starting at $3 and topping out around $15. Toddler pajamas and sweatshirts that normally sell for over $30 are marked down to $15, while smaller items like glow chalk sets drop to $5. The sale spans clothing, home decor, and seasonal games, making it easy to stock up across categories in one trip. Free shipping applies with a purchase of $65 or more. Buy Now at Mud Pie
- Holiday and Halloween apparel for baby, toddler, and kids
- Includes pajamas, sweatshirts, and dresses
- Home decor items like pillows, towels, and garland
- Seasonal games and kitchen accessories included
- Prices range from $3 to $15
Adult styles are 40% to 60% off at Gap. Find men's button up shirts from $30, women's jeans from $17, plus T-shirts, jackets, and more. Gap Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to sign up. Shop Now at Gap
- Discounts apply to sweats, denim, and tees
- Styles included for girls, boys, toddler girls, and toddler boys
- Select styles only
- Additional year-round categories include jeans, dresses, uniforms, and backpacks
This 30-pack of Spalding no-show socks is $6.13, down from $17.98 at Walmart. That works out to about 20 cents per pair for kids' socks. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers this Licensed Character Boys' Baseball Hat in several styles (Spider-Man pictured) for $5.66 for a $3 savings. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Walmart
adidas has thousands of men's shoes and clothing items marked down, with discounts reaching 50% off on national team jerseys like the Italy 26 Home Jersey and USA 94 Graphic Sweatshirt. Shoes are also well represented, with the adidas Samba OG, adidas Campus 00s, and adidas Ultraboost 1.0 running shoes dropping significantly. You can also use the promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off nearly everything in this sale section. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes Samba OG and Campus 00s shoes at 30% off
- Ultraboost 1.0 shoes discounted 30%
- National team jerseys, including Italy, Germany, and USA, up to 50% off
- Track tops, sweatshirts, and jackets included in the sale
- Running and performance shoes such as Adizero EVO SL and Galaxy 7 included
adidas has added fresh markdowns across shoes, clothing, and accessories for men, women, and kids, with discounts reaching up to 50% off. Plus, use our exclusive promo code "DN15" to get an extra 15% off most styles. Exclusions apply. Deals span multiple categories, from everyday sportswear as well as team and lifestyle gear. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes shoes, clothing, and accessories for men, women, and kids
- Discounts range from 10% to 50% off original prices
- Styles span Originals, Sportswear, and Performance lines
- Includes team gear such as jerseys and cleats
- Some items feature moisture-wicking AEROREADY and CLIMACOOL fabric
adidas is offering up to 40% off men's shoes, including Originals styles like the adidas Samba OGs and Superstar IIs, performance picks like the Ultraboost 1.0s, and cleats like the Adizero Impact+ IIs. You can then apply the promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off most shoes in this sale. Stock continues to go pretty fast on the cheaper sneakers. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at adidas
- Includes Originals styles like Samba OG, Campus 00s, and Superstar II
- Performance running and training shoes such as Ultraboost 1.0 and Adizero EVO SL
- Football cleats including Adizero Electric II and Adizero Impact II
- Discounts range from 10% to 40% off
- Prices span from $39 to $217
adidas has marked down men's items across shoes, backpacks, jackets, and t-shirts, with discounts ranging from 10% to 50% off. Even better, use promo code "DN15" on most items to get an extra 15% off. adiClub members get free shipping on all orders. (It's free to join.) Shop Now at adidas
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