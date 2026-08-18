adidas is running a Buy More Save More promotion where shoppers can get two kids tees for $25, covering a wide range of Originals and Sportswear graphic tee styles. Add two tees to cart and the price will drop (make sure no coupons are applied). Individual tees on the page range from $14 up to $30, so pairing two of them can bring notable savings depending on which styles are chosen. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at adidas