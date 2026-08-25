adidas has marked down hats and accessories across men's, women's, and kids' styles, with discounts reaching up to 50% off, then take another 15% off with promo code "DN15". The Lifestyle Low Ripstop Hat drops to $14 from $32, while other caps and bucket hats range from $16 to $43 before the coupon code. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas