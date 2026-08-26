As part of its End of Summer Sale, adidas has marked down pants across Originals, Sportswear, and Performance lines, with discounts reaching as high as 50% off. Plus, you can use the promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off most pairs in this sale section, including joggers, fleece pants, denim, and training tights for men, women, and kids. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). The sale ends on August 28. Shop Now at adidas