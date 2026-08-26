As part of its End of Summer Sale, adidas has marked down pants across Originals, Sportswear, and Performance lines, with discounts reaching as high as 50% off. Plus, you can use the promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off most pairs in this sale section, including joggers, fleece pants, denim, and training tights for men, women, and kids. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). The sale ends on August 28. Shop Now at adidas
- Men's and women's track pants, joggers, sweatpants, and fleece pants included
- Styles from Originals, Sportswear, and Performance lines
- Options like the USA 94 Graphic Woven Track Pants at 50% off
- Denim pants, training tights, and kids' pants also on sale
- Multiple colorways available across many styles
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Expires 8/29/2026
Published 55 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
At Woot, get these Amazon Essentials Men's Athletic-fit Stretch Golf Pants for $13. It's a great price for a pair of men's golf pants. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Woot, get this Amazon Essentials Men's Regular Fit Five Pocket Pants for $11.99. It's a great deal for a pair of men's pants. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
These prAna Stretch Zion Field Pants are $29.40, down from $98. That's $30 under REI's sale price and the lowest price we could find. They're available in a large range of sizes and inseam lengths. They're built with UPF 50+ sun protection and a ventilated gusset for added mobility. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at prAna
- Standard-tapered fit with an elastic pull-on waistband
- Adjustable internal & external drawcord
- UPF 50+ sun protection
- Ventilated inseam gusset for airflow & mobility
- Front drop-in hand pockets & concealed zipper coin pocket
- Back patch pockets with a flap on the right pocket
Walmart offers the George Men's Slim Fit Premium 5-Pocket Pants for around $5. Several styles and sizes are available around this price. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
adidas offers its adidas Men's Tracefinder Trail Running Shoes in Core Black / Core Black / Grey Six for $35.70 via promo code "DN15". That's a $14 low and its best-ever price. adiClub members get free shipping (it's free to join). Deal ends August 28th. Buy Now at adidas
adidas has hundreds of soccer jerseys marked down, with discounts reaching 50% off on styles like the Scotland 26 Home Jersey at $50, down from $100. Plus, select jerseys qualify for an extra 15% off via the promo code "DN15". The sale spans authentic club and national team kits, from Argentina and Italy to Inter Miami and Real Madrid, plus kids' and women's sizing. adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes authentic club, country, and player jerseys
- Options for men, women, and kids
- Long sleeve and goalkeeper styles included
- Moisture-wicking, ventilated performance fabrics
- Some jerseys available with personalization
The adidas Terrex collection is included in the current summer sale with deals up to 40% off plus an extra 15% off when you apply promo code "DN15". Gear and clothing start around $15 and shoes in the $30 to $40 range. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at adidas
- Hiking shoes with Continental Rubber outsoles for grip on rocks and dirt
- Some styles feature waterproof GORE-TEX membranes
- Reinforced toe caps and protective overlays on select hiking shoes
- Jackets and pants with WIND.RDY and RAIN.RDY weather protection
- T-shirts made with AEROREADY moisture-wicking fabric
- Available for men, women, and kids
The adidas Men's Runfalcon 6 Cloudfoam running shoes drop to $39 in-cart when you apply promo code "DN15" . adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at adidas
- Textile and synthetic upper for a light, breathable fit
- Cloudfoam cushioning for a soft step
- Durable rubber outsole for grip on road surfaces
- adidas 3-Stripes branding
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